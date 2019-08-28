Four hundred years ago, more than 240 Africans were brought to St. Mary’s County by The Generous Jenny ship during the middle passage. An estimated 29 of them died crossing the Atlantic. The remaining people who arrived at Sotterley plantation in 1720 were either sold or enslaved at the tobacco farm.
The plantation in Hollywood was a key port for the slave trade in Maryland, and in January was recognized by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, as one of now 42 Middle Passage arrival locations in the United States, and as a slave route site of memory. On Friday, Historic Sotterley honored those who were lost during, and those who survived, the trans-Atlantic slave trade during UNESCO’s International Day of Remembrance, highlighting the former plantation’s history and the legacy left by those who were enslaved there.
On Aug. 23, 1791, the Haitian revolution was spurred by an uprising of enslaved people in Santo Domingo, now Haiti and the Dominican Republic, reportedly the only instance in world history of a successful slave rebellion.
“I’m happy we have an opportunity … to remember the beginning of the fight — the fight that we’re still fighting today,” BJ Hall, president of the St. Mary’s NAACP chapter, said. “A small group of Haitian slaves that revolted and ultimately toppled a colony. There’s so much power in that.”
“We don’t have [just] a day to remember slavery,” Hall said. “I wake up every day and see the lingering effects of slavery — we see education equity, problems with the education gap, wealth disparity, mass incarceration.”
On Friday, folks from St. Mary’s and beyond joined together in remembrance of those who fought that hard-won battle abroad, and to commemorate those who shouldered through America’s own fraught history of enslavement, focusing on those forced to work at the former Sotterley plantation.
“That means because I’m here, and you’re here, and you’re here, and you’re here, they survived and thrived. And that’s why we’re here,” Sandra Coles-Bell, a Sotterley descendant and director of cultural diversity and outreach for the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, said.
With the audience bowing their heads in silence, Sotterley’s bells rang 29 times to honor each person who died on the middle passage. Speakers included Coles-Bell; Nancy Easterling, executive director at Historic Sotterley; First Missionary Baptist Church minister the Rev. Roderick McClanahan; Jeanne Pirtle, director of educational programming at Sotterley; and others.
“The legacy of slavery left us to necessitate continued struggle for civil rights, racial equality, justice, opportunity understanding and healing,” Gwen Bankins, a Sotterley descendent and trustee, said.
“Let us remember, and never forget, those who came before us and brought us to this place in history,” Bankins said. “As a people, we were property. That was hard for me to really accept this week as we were getting ready for today. So I’m thankful for the backs on which this nation was built.”
The land that came to be known as Sotterley was purchased by James Bowles, an agent of the Royal African Company, in 1699, Bankins said. After his passing in 1727, the plantation was passed through four family lineages before passing to the Briscoe family. Dr. Walter Hanson Stone Briscoe was the first Briscoe to own the plantation in 1826, and his was the last family to live there.
“Sometimes the story is tragic and painful, but it also remains a triumphant story of courage, endurance, faith and the power of the people that make this story up,” Bankins said.
“It is estimated that out of every 100 slaves, Africans that were brought here, almost 40 died on the middle passage,” Michael Brown, president of the Unified Committee for Afro American Contributions, said, noting also that 15% to 30% of Africans are estimated to have died “during the march to confinement or while in confinement.”
“We must continue to tell the story and teach the story,” Brown said. “Because people will forget and before long, they will be denying that it ever happened,” which is “why today’s program is important — lest we forget, we will repeat history.”
At Sotterley, genealogists document the people who lived and worked there. Efforts to focus on the history of those enslaved at the plantation really picked up in the mid-1990s, using the genealogical research of Historic Sotterley trustee Agnes Kane Callum, a descendant of slaves who worked on the plantation, as a jumping-off point.
She served on the museum’s board with John Hanson Briscoe, who died in 2014 and was descended from Sotterley owners who enslaved Callum’s great-grandfather. The two led an effort to save and restore Sotterley, which 20 years ago had been placed on the “11 Most Endangered Historic Properties” list by the National Historic Trust. Sotterley’s Descendants Project is undertaking an effort to track the lineages of Sotterley families.
Last week’s ceremony highlighted those descendants, who filed in to announce their names and the names of their ancestors, and by doing so, acknowledged “the perseverance, the contributions, the influence of our ancestor on ourselves, on our communities, the nation and the world,” Ann Cobb, executive board member at Sotterley, said.
“Part of equality means remembering your ancestors,” including ancestral slave owners, who “treated your people like property. And for that, I’m sorry,” Walter Hanson Gardiner, a descendent of John Henry Thomas Briscoe, said.
“Embracing a complicated past and educating future generations — that’s where our power lies,” Cobb said. “This commemoration should be an ongoing practice in our lives when we set aside time to remember all those who have made our lives possible, because we are the dream of our ancestors.”
“I think our ancestors are listening,” Easterling said. “I think they know that they’re not forgotten.”
