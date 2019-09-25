Historic Sotterley hosted its fourth speaker series lecture of the year last Wednesday evening, featuring Gary Powers Jr., an author, historian and son of Francis Gary Powers, an American pilot who was shot down while manning a U-2 spy plane during the Cold War.
A large crowd made their way into the modestly decorated barn where the lecture was being held, and as people settled into their seats, Nancy Easterling, executive director at Sotterley, took the stage.
Thrilled with the amazing turnout, she welcomed the audience and introduced Powers.
Powers, who lectures internationally, said he was pleased to be visiting St. Mary’s, after Katherine Humphries, a long-time friend and education coordinator at Sotterley, contacted him about being a part the speaker series.
“I’ve never given a talk in a barn before, but this is a great-looking barn,” Powers said, noticing that almost every chair was accounted for.
With his lecture, Powers works to dispel misinformation about the U-2 crash, preserve Cold War history and educate youth.
He also aims to provide a clear and accurate account of the incident, discovered through over 25 years of his own research and letters his father had written while imprisoned in the Soviet Union.
One of the most talked-about events of the Cold War was the downing of the American U-2 spy plane piloted by his father over the Soviet Union on May 1, 1960. Along with author/historian Keith Dunnavant, Powers recently wrote a new account of his father’s life, called “Spy Pilot,” based on personal files that were previously unavailable.
Powers worked as a technical adviser on Steven Spielberg’s 2015 film about the incident, “Bridge of Spies,” to ensure the portrayal of the events was historically accurate.
The lecture concluded with a question-and-answer session, where the audience was able to ask Powers any questions that remained following his presentation. Hands shot up around the room as veterans, students and other members of the community were eager to speak.
Jessica Powers Hileman, 83, of Mechanicsville was excited to attend the lecture and see Powers speak. Being the sister of Francis Gary Powers, Hileman was interested in the research her nephew had been conducting over the past 2½ decades.
“I’ve always wanted to see what he was doing and I’m very impressed. I enjoyed it and I learned a lot. Apparently, a lot of other people are interested too, there were a lot of questions,” said Hileman after the lecture.
Several Leonardtown High School students made an appearance at the event with the encouragement of Fred Bloc, a ninth-grade history teacher. Bloc offered extra credit to students who took the time out of their day to come to the evening lecture, and to later discuss it during class.
“I want the students to experience history beyond the textbook. We’re studying the Cold War in the spring,” Bloc said as students walked up to him to shake his hand.
“History is hard to teach, but these lectures help connect the lessons with real people and events. The students seem to enjoy it, and now the ones who came can reference what they learned at the event in class,” Bloc added.
Humphries said she was very pleased with how the event turned out, knowing that the speaker she invited would attract many veterans and supply Powers with an “aviation crowd” that can relate to his father’s account, thanks in part to the museum’s proximity to Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
“People in the county appreciate these kinds of speakers. They know the place and the history,” Humphries said. “Powers has an important story to tell and it is wonderful to share these speakers with the Southern Maryland community.”
Powers said he was more than happy to share his father’s story at Historic Sotterley that evening.
“My goal is to get the word out, honor veterans and educate kids, teaching them about the Cold War,” Powers said.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews