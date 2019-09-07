Quick recaps on Week 1 in Southern Maryland high school football
St. Charles 14, Gwynn Park 13
The visiting Spartans used a pair of touchdown runs from senior quarterback Klayton Batten to edge the Yellow Jackets in Prince George’s County on Friday night.
St.. Charles (1-0 overall) trailed 7-0 at the intermission, then got to within a point when Batten scored on a 75-yard run with 6 minutes 26 seconds remaining in the third. The Spartans’ bid for the lead on the 2-point conversion was stuffed, however.
Batten gave the Spartans the lead with just over four minutes remaining when he plowed forward from 1 yard out on third down then connected with Konner Blount-Foster in the back of the endzone for the 2-point conversion.
Gwynn Park scored on its last possession, needing only six plays to go 39 yards to get within 14-13 on a quarterback sneak with three seconds left. St. Charles easily denied the 2-point conversion attempt to preserve the one-point win.
Northern 20, Sussex Tech (Del.) 17
The Patriots rallied back in the fourth quarter to win their season opener at home on Friday night.
Northern (1-0) scored the opening points of the game, but Sussex Tech would take an 8-6 lead after a quarter and the score would be the same at halftime.
Trailing 11-6 in the fourth, the Patriots retook the lead only to see Sussex Tech take it back.
Northern reclaimed the lead for good with less than four minutes remaining in regulation.
Westlake 14, Fairmont Heights 7
The Wolverines won a back-and-forth contest on Friday night against the visitors from Prince George’s County.
Westlake (1-0) led 6-0 at halftime, then Fairmont Heights took a 7-6 advantage in the third quarter. The Wolverines then retook the lead late in the fourth and hung on for the win.
Harford Tech 31, Patuxent 21
The Panthers came up on the short end in their season opener at home on Friday night.
Patuxent (0-1) trailed 12-0 early on in the contest and 25-21 with less than five minutes remaining in regulation.
Lackey 21, Allegany 7
The Jimari Jones head coaching era began Friday night with a win as the Chargers took their season opener at home.
Lackey (1-0) led 7-0 after a quarter and 21-0 at halftime en route to the win.
Chopticon 29, McDonough 14
The visiting Braves (1-0) picked up their first win of the season in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover contest on Friday night.
The contest was the head coaching debut for Rams head coach Brock Virts, who played his final high school game with Chopticon in the early portion of the previous decade. McDonough and Virts start the season 0-1.
Sussex Central (Del.) 34, La Plata 18
The Warriors got an early lead but came up short in their season opener at home on Friday night.
La Plata (0-1) led 6-0 with just less than three minutes left in the first quarter. But Sussex Central scored 20 points in the second half to take a two-touchdown lead at halftime, then added two more scores in the third.
The Warriors tacked on two touchdowns late, but came up short.
North Point 55, Arundel 32
The Eagles scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter en route to defeating the Wildcats in their season opener on the road on Friday night.
North Point (1-0) led 28-14 after a quarter and never looked back. Arundel tacked on two touchdowns late after the Eagles enjoyed a 55-20 lead for most of the second half.
Calvert 35, Leonardtown 0
The Cavaliers cruised to a shutout win over the visiting Raiders on Friday night in a SMAC crossover match-up.
Calvert (1-0 overall) wasted no time scoring on its first drive of the game on a 63-yard run by senior running back Dylan Barbeiri with 10:52 remaining in the first quarter.
The Cavaliers scored two more touchdowns in the opening quarter, both on rushes by junior running back Kameron Hawkins from 36 and 16 yards.
On the first play of the second quarter, Calvert senior quarterback Michael Floria found senior Sean Mancini in the corner of the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown to push the hosts lead to 28-0, which was the score at halftime.
Calvert scored the final points of the contest with 3:32 left in the third quarter on Hawkins’ third touchdown rush of the game, this time from 7 yards out.
Leonardtown (0-1) fell in the head coaching debut of Justin Cunningham, a University of Maryland graduate who played high school football at Calvert where he was a team captain and three-year varsity letter winner. Cunningham joins the Raiders after coaching the past 16 years at DeMatha.
Huntingtown 45, Thomas Stone 6
The Hurricanes opened the 2019 season in dominant fashion in the SMAC crossover matchup on Friday night, denying Huntingtown alum Riley Cannon his first win in his first game at the helm of the host Cougars.
Huntingtown (1-0) took a little time to get things churning, but opened the scoring on Trent Connolly's 41-yard touchdown pass to Josh Stokes with 3 minutes 51 seconds left in the opening quarter. Early in the second quarter, Connolly scored on a 1-yard run, while Bryce La Follette's 23-yard field goal midway through the quarter extended the visitors' lead to 17-0.
The Hurricanes' defense, which pitched six shutouts in 2018, started the scoring in the second half when Cam Dalrymple returned an interception from just across midfield, extending Huntingtown's lead to 24-0 with the successful point-after.
Later, Noah Kuntz scored on a 29-yard run to push the advantage to 31-0 with 2:38 remaining in the third quarter.
Stone (0-1) avoided the shutout thanks to Daevaughn Shephard's 50-yard scoring jaunt roughly a minute into the fourth quarter. But Huntingtown quickly answered with Clay Wargo's 14-yard touchdown run, while Austin Welch tacked on one more touchdown with a 4-yard run in the latter stages of the fourth quarter.
Huntingtown rolled up over 400 yards of total offense, with Kuntz surpassing 100 yards on the ground to lead a rushing attack that churned out close to 300 yards. Connolly completed seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Saturday features two games
Week 1 of Southern Maryland high school football continues on Saturday with Great Mills playing its opener at Crossland of Prince George’s County at 2 p.m., and St. Mary’s Ryken (0-1) will take the field for its second game of the 2019 season versus Calvert Hall at 7 p.m. in a contest that will be played at Georgetown University.