Quick recaps on Week 3 in Southern Maryland high school football
Lackey 7, St. Charles 6
The Chargers stayed unbeaten as they edged the visiting Spartans in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover contest on Friday night.
St. Charles (2-1 overall) opened the game with a 13-play, 80-yard drive that lasted over eight minutes and took a 6-0 lead when running back Justin Palmer plowed forward from two yards out with 3 minutes 55 seconds left in the first quarter.
Lackey's defense would bend on numerous occasions during the remainder of the game but would not surrender any more points despite yielding numerous long drives.
St. Charles also committed the lone turnover of the game midway through the second quarter on a fumble that Lackey recovered in Spartans territory. Seven plays later, Chargers running back Justin Bryant scored from one yard out and Mikah Seger added the extra point to give the hosts a 7-6 lead they would never relinquish.
St. Charles had two touchdowns called back, both on passes by quarterback Klayton Batten, one on a sideline route to Konner Blount-Foster in which the receiver stepped out of bounds before turning up field and making a diving, one-handed catch. The Spartans also missed a 28-yard field goal right before the intermission.
Lackey (3-0) failed to generate much offense in the second half, but Seger made the difference with his punts, twice pinning St. Charles inside its own 10-yard line in the fourth quarter. The Spartans also managed only two first downs on their final two possessions and could not get past midfield after Seger's punts pinned them deep.
Patuxent 27, Thomas Stone 26
The visiting Panthers picked up their first win of the season with the one-point victory over the Cougars in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Patuxent (1-2, 1-0 SMAC Chesapeake) led 14-13 at halftime and extended the lead to 20-13 with just less than three minutes to play in the third quarter only to see Stone (1-2, 0-1) tie the game at 20 heading to the fourth.
The Panthers grabbed the lead back and the Cougars answered but fell by a point.
Chopticon 19, Great Mills 14
The Braves were able to dispatch the visiting Hornets in a SMAC Potomac Division clash on Thursday night.
Great Mills (1-2, 0-1 SMAC Potomac) was able to get on the scoreboard first with an opening drive touchdown on a 15-yard run from Daelandre' Barnes with 7:20 left in the first quarter.
After forcing the Hornets to punt the ball with a three-and-out, Chopticon (2-1, 1-0) scored a touchdown on its second drive of the game on a two-play drive that was capped off with a 15-yard run by Devyn Vukovich with 1:26 left in the opening quarter.
The Hornets retook the lead on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Terrell London to Darius Jordan with 10:04 left to play in the second quarter.
The Braves responded with two rushing touchdowns prior to halftime on a 23-yard score from Vukovich and a 2-yard touchdown run from Mason Douglas.
Both teams were held off of the scoreboard in the second half, and an interception by Chopticon's Demetrius Harris in the final seconds sealed the Braves’ victory.
Huntingtown 21, North Point 14
Trent Connolly scored on a 42-yard run with 52.3 seconds remaining to lift the Hurricanes past the visiting Eagles in a SMAC Potomac Division matchup on Friday night.
The game, which featured teams that advanced at least to the state semifinals a year ago, was tied at 14 after North Point's Tedros Gleaton scored on a 7-yard run with 5:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.
After North Point (2-1, 0-1 Potomac) forced a quick three-and-out, the Eagles quickly advanced from their own 30-yard line to the Huntingtown 35. But Huntingtown (3-0, 1-0) recovered a fumble with 3 minutes left to play and moved the ball to the North Point 49, where the Hurricanes lined up to punt on a fourth down-and-1 play.
Josh Stokes rushed for seven yards on the ensuing fake punt for the critical first down and Connolly broke through the line and sprinted to the end zone on the game's next play.
Earlier, North Point opened the scoring on Corey Johnson's 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter, while Huntingtown tied the score on Connolly's 31-yard pass to Cam Dalrymple with just 28.3 seconds left in the first half.
The Hurricanes later took their first lead on Clay Wargo's 29-yard touchdown run with 7:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting the hosts in front 14-7 with the successful extra point.
Calvert 28, Westlake 21
The Cavaliers were able to take advantage of a 21-point outing in the first quarter to hang on and defeat the visiting Wolverines in a SMAC Chesapeake Division clash on Friday night.
Calvert (2-1, 1-0 SMAC Chesapeake) scored its first points of the night on a 2-yard rushing touchdown courtesy of junior Kameron Hawkins just 90 seconds into the game.
The Cavaliers added to their lead on a 55-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Michael Floria to senior wideout Camron Jacobs-Ramirez with 8:56 left in the opening quarter.
Floria punched in a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left in the first quarter for the final points scored in the first half with the hosts leading 21-0.
Westlake (1-2, 0-1) scored its first points of the game with 5:43 left in the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Jeremiah Maxwell.
The Wolverines trimmed the deficit to 21-14 with 10:56 left in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard touchdown rush by senior Nigel Harrison.
On the Cavaliers’ ensuing drive, a Hawkins 40-yard touchdown run capped off an 11-play drive that provided Calvert a 28-14 lead with 4:35 left in the final quarter.
Westlake was able to get to within seven in the final two minutes on a Maxwell 16-yard touchdown pass to junior Erick Hunter.
St. Mary’s Ryken 51, East Ridge (Florida) 20
The Knights will return home from Clermont, Florida with their second straight victory after Friday night’s win.
St. Mary’s Ryken (2-2 overall) led 31-12 at halftime and extended the lead further in the second half en route to the win.
Northern 53, Leonardtown 14
The Patriots remained undefeated on the season with a dominant road win over the Raiders in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Thursday night.
Northern (3-0, 1-0 SMAC Potomac) outscored the hosts 20-0 after one quarter and led 40-7 at halftime before both teams scored seven points in the third quarter and the Patriots outscored Leonardtown 6-0 in the fourth.
Northern sophomore quarterback Zach Crounse completed 16 of 23 passes for 346 yards and four touchdowns, while junior quarterback Nicholas Olson threw one touchdown pass and 112 yards.
Northern senior Keith Parks led the Patriots’ rushing attack with 94 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns, while senior JP Gross carried the ball six times for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Northern sophomore Tyler Baskett caught two touchdown passes and recorded 113 receiving yards.
Leonardtown (0-3, 0-1) is still searching for its first win this year under new head coach Justin Cunningham.
La Plata 48, McDonough 8
The Warriors led from the start in defeating the visiting Rams in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
La Plata (2-1, 1-0 SMAC Chesapeake) had an early 6-0 lead which was extended to 20-0 later in the first quarter.
The Warriors led 34-0 at halftime and 48-0 after three quarters, then McDonough (0-3, 0-1) added a score to break up the shutout.