Gus Mohlhenrich, the director of athletic communications at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, released a statement to The Enterprise on Wednesday night on behalf of the school in regards to the women’s basketball team.
“C.K. Calhoun, the head coach of St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s women’s basketball team, is on leave effective November 13. There is no further information the college can provide. Matt Howerton, assistant men’s basketball coach, will serve as interim women’s head basketball coach. Howerton brings over five years of collegiate coaching experience to the position. We look forward to cheering the team on in their games this week.”
St. Mary's fell to 0-6 on the season after a 64-52 loss at Goucher on Sunday. Gina Seifert, a Northern High School graduate from Owings, led the Seahawks with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kelli Jenkins hit four three-pointers to finish with 12 points and Kyaira Priest (a Chopticon High School graduate from Lexington Park) added 10 points.
St. Mary's is slated to play at Lehman College of New York at 4 p.m. Saturday. The team's next home game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday versus Wesley College of Delaware.
JOHN NISWANDER