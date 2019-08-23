Victor and Constance Daniel were the original principal and vice principal of the first high school for African Americans in St. Mary’s back in 1924. About 95 years later, their granddaughters traveled to St. Inigoes to learn about their history.
“We are both excited to be here,” Beverly Daniel Tatum, granddaughter of Victor and Constance Daniel and former president of Spelman College in Atlanta said Aug. 16. “Neither one of us has been here before.”
The members of St. Peter Claver Church, the only predominantly black Catholic church in the county, are working to preserve the church’s Catholic school history by constructing a museum. The museum committee gathered at the church to welcome Tatum and her sister, Patricia Daniel Keenan, and show the grounds where their grandparents taught and the artifacts that still remain.
History in the making
Steve Hawkins, member of the church and member of the museum committee, gave a brief history of Catholicism in St. Mary’s, explaining black people were attending church with white people at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge around the 1880s. However, the church was separated on the inside.
“Whites were in the front,” he said. “Blacks were in in the back.” Choirs were even segregated as well as communion, serving white men first and ending with the black children.
Around the early 20th century, most African Americans left St. Michael’s and held their own services out of halls and homes. Three acres of land were purchased in August 1913 to construct a church and on Dec. 1, 1918, the first St. Peter Claver Church, made of wood with a tin roof and stained glass windows, was dedicated.
In May 1917, Archbishop James Cardinal Gibbons of Baltimore donated $8,000 to purchase land in Ridge. The Knights of Columbus national board of directors donated $38,000 toward the erection of a school building and, in February 1922, Archbishop Michael J. Curley of Baltimore approved the general plans of the institute.
Cardinal Gibbons Institute, the county’s first high school for black students, opened in September 1924.
Claudette Bennett, the museum’s archivist, said Constance Daniel was also a teacher and wanted to go beyond Catholicism in the classroom with subjects like black history, raising children and sewing clothes because as she noted, the students may not always be Catholic, but they will always be black.
The school also taught black adults through its extension services program, mostly teaching agriculture, health and economics.
The St. Peter Claver Elementary Catholic School was constructed in 1916 as a two-room schoolhouse. The kids walked over to high school for lunch. Linda McClane, a member of the museum committee, said her grandmother and great aunt cooked for the students and “made lots of biscuits, and they loved it,” she said.
The elementary school caught on fire in May 1928 and the pastor at the time, the Rev. Aloysius M. Thibbitts, sent a letter June 15, 1928, to his leaders asking for money to rebuild it.
“I need not tell you of the sorrow that fills my soul at so terrible a calamity, for a Parochial School is always one thing dearest to the heart of any priest, especially so in this case when it represented many long years of endeavor to give the little colored children of the flock of Christ an education that would make them better citizens and better Christians,” he wrote in the letter.
The school was rebuilt in December 1928; it is still used by members of St. Peter Claver Church and is now referred to as McKenna Hall.
In May 1934, the first St. Peter Claver church also burned down and was rebuilt by Philip Frohman, the architect of the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and dedicated in August 1937.
The Cardinal Gibbons high school shutdown in 1933, but the reasons for its end became misconstrued.
It was claimed the Daniels quit and the school’s shutdown was a result of the Great Depression. However, Bennett said the Daniels were asked to leave, but refused. They also filed a lawsuit claiming they went a period without being paid and eventually received a sum of money, Bennett said.
The school was reopened in 1936 by the Rev. Horrace B. McKenna — for whom the hall was named — and later taken over by the Oblate Sisters of Providence (credited as the first successful black Roman Catholic sisterhood in the world) in 1952 under the direction of Mary Anselm Bentley.
The school shut down once again in June 1967, reportedly due to financial issues, and the structure was torn down in 1972. A memorial to the school sits by the playground in Cardinal Gibbons Institute Memorial Park.
A new beginning
The museum committee took the Daniel sisters on a tour of the campus grounds where the original house and Cardinal Gibbons Institute used to stand and where their grandparents used to live. Tuajuanda Jordan, president of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, was also part of the tour.
“I’m really intrigued by the Cardinal Gibbons Institute and how it was just destroyed,” she said. “It’s an extreme way to try and halt people from getting educated.”
Hawkins said the committee is working to get more money for the museum.
“What we’ll try to do and what we’ll do if we get enough money, we’ll reconstruct the house,” Hawkins said. He added that he hopes to do it within a year. Hawkins said they spent about $100,000 of their own money for the museum and received a grant from the state for $45,000. He said they need about another $150,000 to finish the project.
The tour proceeded to a house on campus the church still uses as a library and meeting room. It used to belong to the Oblate Sisters. They hope to make that space part of the museum as well.
The tour shifted to McKenna Hall, where the second floor is already taking form of the St. Peter Claver Museum of St. Inigoes.
After Cardinal Gibbons school, later came St. Peter Claver Catholic School where many members of the church, like McClane, attended when they were younger. Old school uniforms were on display in the museum and some of the members remembered wearing them as a kid.
“That was first grade when I was here,” said Janice Walthour, a member of St. Mary’s NAACP and former student of the St. Peter Claver school, pointing to a room on her right. “Now it’s a music room.”
Black-and-white pictures filled the walls of the main display room of the museum, and Hawkins showed the Daniel sisters a 25-year-old bird’s nest cased in glass. In the next room over, books, documents and pictures were spread out on a table. Among them were articles about the school’s closing, books about the high school and black-and-white pictures of students and teachers.
Tatum sifted through all the documents on the table. “I knew some of this already,” the Atlanta resident said. She added it’s exciting to see so much family history. “And I am grateful to know that so much of it is being preserved here.”
Keenan, of Sharon, Mass., also said she’s grateful. She noted that she did not initially fully grasp the ambition her grandparents had “and looks forward to sharing that with my family members.”
Moving forward
The group headed back downstairs to discuss next steps for museum like fixing the lighting and adding more pictures. They also want to add seven models including the first church and school. They are also pursuing additional funds for construction and to make a video projected to cost around $20,000.
Jordan suggested partnering with the college, especially with the anthropology and religious studies departments, to receive assistance from students. “That could be a way to cover your costs,” the St. Mary’s College president said.
The committee gave both Tatum and Keenan a photo of their grandparents before their visit was over. Tatum said they are delighted to visit and “moved beyond words” by the photo.
