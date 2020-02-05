The national office of Head Start said it is investigating St. Mary’s public school’s Head Start programs after receiving complaints from a former employee.
“The Office of Head Start is aware of complaints regarding the Board of Education of St. Mary’s County Head Start program and is conducting oversight accordingly to ensure the safety of children and families, appropriate use of federal funds and compliance with all applicable regulations,” the office said in an email in response to questions from The Enterprise.
Melinda Cornwell of Mechanicsville said she first tried to bring her concerns to the school system’s local Head Start coordinator, the superintendent and the St. Mary’s school board before she was terminated from her paraeducator position at the Benjamin Banneker Elementary School location in February 2019. She said she’s speaking out not because she’s a “disgruntled employee,” but to let parents know what’s happening in Head Start before they make a decision to place their child there.
In a document Cornwell provided to The Enterprise, the Education Association of St. Mary’s County, or EASMC, lists Cornwell’s claims in a June 5 letter to the school board. Some of the claims state the Head Start teacher did not adhere to the county curriculum; the teacher did not develop appropriate lesson plans; activities were not developmentally appropriate to the assigned students; student injuries were often not reported and children were often not sent to the nurse when they were injured; and Head Start students did not have access to the school counselor or psychologist in times of crisis.
“Changes need to be made for the safety of the staff and safety of the students,” Cornwell said.
“Anybody in the Head Start organization has access to anything in St. Mary’s schools,” Superintendent Scott Smith said in an interview.
He later emailed a statement saying “Ms. Cornwell was properly released from her employment with St. Mary’s County Public Schools during her six-month probationary period consistent with Article 7.1 of the Agreement between the Education Association of St. Mary’s County Education Support Professionals and the Board of Education of St. Mary’s County.”
The Head Start program provides services for 3- through 5-year-olds. The local program was taken over by the St. Mary’s public school system in 2013 and receives funding from the federal government.
The program provides services to enrolled low-income children and their families at Benjamin Banneker, Green Holly and Greenview Knolls elementary schools. Each class has a paraeducator and a teacher, with a supervisor at each site. There are 165 spaces, with 80 students in the Head Start age 4 program, and 85 students in the Head Start age 3 program.
Kelly Hall, the school system’s executive director of supplemental school programs, said Head Start uses Early Learning Outcomes Framework and the Teaching Strategies Gold curriculum.
“Head Start teachers plan collaboratively approximately monthly with the instructional specialists prior to the introduction of the upcoming thematic unit,” she said in an email, adding students use the Frog Street program and conscious discipline techniques.
Hall said Head Start has its own registered nurse, located at the Banneker Elementary office, who “completes the hearing and vision screenings for each student with the support of community partners.” They also have a social emotional teacher, with a background in counseling, who works with students, teachers, staff parents and other caregivers.
“Students do have access to school-based counselors when a need arises but staff are always encouraged to access Head Start program staff first whenever possible,” Hall said. “Psychologists are a part of the IEP team and students do have access to the school psychologists when necessary.”
She added that classroom staff assess the situation then determine if a student needs to see the school based nurse. “The nurse at each site assesses the student, notifies parents, and communicates with the Head Start program nurse for any needed follow up,” Hall said. “The Head Start program nurse would follow up with the Head Start program coordinator and the parent additionally if necessary.”
Cornwell said students who need counselors and psychologists the most are not able to use them, leaving it to the staff to deal with such issues. “They push this conscious discipline program, which is a fantastic idea, but what happens when it doesn’t work?” she asked. “What do you do next? And what kind of assistance will you get?”
The 49-year-old started her St. Mary’s public schools career at Green Holly Elementary as a contractor then moved to Head Start in August 2018, after she was recommended. During her time, Cornwell said her concerns were noticed and never addressed when brought to her supervisor’s attention.
“I think there has always been issues with this program,” she said.
In a letter Corwell wrote to The Enterprise, she detailed her experience in the program and said her representatives from EASMC called the superintendent’s handling of the termination process “pitiful,” that the school board “has failed” and “they will do nothing about this until a child is seriously injured.”
Liz Purcell Leskinen, Maryland State Education Association’s UniServ director for St. Mary’s, said she could not comment for privacy concerns but stood by the letter.
And Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said she could not comment on the matter.
“I’m hoping someone somewhere in the system would do the right thing, do right by me,” Cornwell said.
