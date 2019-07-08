Nearly 3 inches of rainfall was reported in parts of St. Mary's late Monday morning, according to data from the National Weather Service.
The precipitation was measured by Naval Air Station Patuxent River's weather station. Across Southern Maryland, weather service meteorologists observed “2 to 3 inches [fall] in less than an hour,” meteorologist Howard Silverman said.
“That extent of rainfall is hard for the ground to absorb, regardless of how saturated or dry the ground is,” Silverman said.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Southern Maryland Monday morning, effective until 6 p.m. for St. Mary's, southern Prince George's County and Charles County. A coastal flood warning was put in effect until 11 p.m. Monday.
Roads were closed throughout St. Mary's Monday after the late morning deluge. Around 2 p.m., State Highway Administration began working to address a minor landslide on New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, SHA public information officer Charlie Gischlar said.
St. Mary's County Department of Public Works dispatched 12 crews to mitigate flooding on Mechanicsville Road between Yowaiski Mill Road and Route 234; a location on baptist Church Road; South Sandgates Rd at the Patuxent River shoreline; and All Faith Road.
Public works director John Deatrick said that an area of Spruce Drive near Hollow Lane, and a portion of road between Cox Drive and Julia Court will be closed for roughly two weeks due to flooding damage.
Gerald Gardiner with the St. Mary's County Emergency Services Department said that from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., emergency services had received 12 calls related to the flooding, including “one or two trees down, we had a bunch of high water in the roadways, we had a watercraft that was in distress during the height of the storm.”
Tom Dennison, a SMECO spokesperson, said that the cooperative had received about 82 calls regarding power outages scattered across the county, but “no major feeder outages.”