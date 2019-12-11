St. Mary’s County residents who don’t get their health insurance through an employer can sign up for coverage this Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lexington Park library.
The current open enrollment period for insurance through the Affordable Care Act ends on Sunday, Dec. 15, for Marylanders.
Anyone looking for health or dental insurance is invited to Saturday’s health insurance enrollment event to get help. Residents can sign up for new coverage or change their existing plan through Maryland’s health care marketplace, Maryland Health Connections, for new coverage that will begin Jan. 1, 2020.
“What is new this year is we have what we are calling value plans,” Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Connections, said in an interview Monday. She said some of the plans offered pay for more coverage before any out-of-pocket costs kick in.
“We encourage folks to come in and look at the plans,” she said.
In addition to attempting to keep out-of-pocket costs down, Eberle said the agency also tracks any changes in monthly premiums. “Premiums are down again, on average, another 10%,” she said.
Browse through options at MarylandHealthConnection.gov where you can compare plans, sign up and download a mobile app to help. There is also free, local, in-person assistance to help you navigate the enrollment process and decide which plan works best for each client. See a navigator from the nonprofit organization Seedco this week at the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services offices in Leonardtown or Lexington Park by calling 855-339-3007.
The Dec. 15 deadline is for private health insurance plans. Those who qualify for Medicaid can sign up throughout the year. For questions about Medicaid qualifications, contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330, or visit www.smchd.org.
Residents can apply or renew their health insurance plans online or at Saturday’s event. Don’t forget to bring these items: birth dates and Social Security numbers for each household member applying; employer and income information (including pay stubs, W-2 forms or tax forms); citizenship or immigration information; and information about any job-related health insurance available in the household.
“We absolutely get a rush the last week” of enrollments, Eberle said, adding that people should try not to wait to the last minute to sign up.
For more information on the 2020 health insurance plans and prices, visit the exchange at www.MarylandHealthConnection.gov or Seedco at www.seedco.org/affordable-health-care-maryland.
Benefit gospel concert scheduled for Saturday
The ninth annual Christmas Gospel Concert presented by The New Briscoe Brothers will be held at the Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park on Saturday, Dec. 14, to benefit The Mission homeless shelter. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and concert starts at 5 p.m. featuring a variety of performances. Admission is $12 or free for children younger than 6. For more, contact Oscar Briscoe at 240-416-0351 or Dave Briscoe at 240-925-3507.
Census recruitment sessions being planned
The Lexington Park library will host the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Charlotte Hall library will host the Census Bureau on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Census Bureau personnel will provide information on jobs and help with the job application process for the upcoming decennial census.
Hiring will be done within the local community to get a complete and accurate count of each person.
Heritage grants awarded for digging in Bushwood
Preservation Maryland and the Maryland Historical Trust recently announced the newest grantees of the Heritage Fund grant program.
The Heritage Fund is one of few stable sources of preservation funding in Maryland and has provided over $1.4 million in direct funding to projects across the state since 1997. Included in this round of seven grants was $8,000 for archaeological and preservation activities at the Dr. Thomas Gerard Site in Bushwood, awarded to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Foundation.
The Gerard archaeological site is a key early colonial site that has previously been evaluated to determine the best strategy for long-term preservation.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland Foundation plans to recover a representative sample of the site to donate to the Maryland Historical Trust’s Maryland Archaeological Laboratory, according to a release.
The Heritage Fund grant will help ensure the public has access to this valuable research in perpetuity. For more information, visit www.preservationmaryland.org.
Craft guild to host open house this Saturday
The Craft Guild Shop will hold a Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come meet artists and join for hot cider and snacks. Shop from a wide variety of handmade ornaments, decorations and other gift items for those special people on the gift list. The shop is located at 26005 Point Lookout Road (next to Antique Center) in Leonardtown. For more information, call 301-997-1644.
Delegate to host town hall Thursday at LPVRS
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) will host a town hall on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad building, located on FDR Boulevard. The event is billed as a chance for constituents to gather before next month’s Maryland legislative session. Email delegatecrosby@gmail.com.
NAACP to host annual business dinner Friday
The St. Mary’s County NAACP annual business dinner will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Recreation Center, located at 40610 Kavanagh Road in Mechanicsville. Call 301-863-3011 or visit www.stmarysnaacp.org.
New Year’s Eve ball planned at parish hall
A non-alcoholic Knights Ball will be held on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville. The dance will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and will include dinner (from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.), a 50/50 raffle and music by DJ Mean Gene. Dress to impress. Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets available at door, if not sold out. To buy tickets in advance, which is recommended, email Tim Steelman at tcsworkplace@gmail.com. Call John and Rose Krznarich at 301 884-5526 and leave a message.
New farm holiday guide available from agency
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission has released the 2019 edition of its Farm Holiday Guide, a free booklet featuring Southern Maryland farm products and events available during the holidays.
This year’s guide showcases more than 80 farms and agriculture-related businesses in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. Extensive listings offer an array of home-grown options for festive decorating, entertaining and gift giving. Find local “choose and cut” Christmas trees and greenery, quality meats and poultry, wines, beer, whisky and rum, freshly harvested oysters and seafood, farm-made cheese, produce, jams and pickles, plus unique handmade gifts.
The “Holiday Farm Guide” is available now to view or download on the “Get Our Guides” page at SMADC.com. Free printed guides are available at libraries and other locations.
Art supply drive ongoing
Bethany Yates, an artist and social worker, is collecting art supplies through Dec. 15 for local children in need. Donations of items may be made at the St. Mary’s County Arts Council office in Leonardtown or at Yates’ office in Lexington Park. Local pick-up may also be arranged. Email Bethany@thetherapycafe.com for more information.Transportation program earns honors
Wheels for Wellness, a joint project of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, The Arc Southern Maryland and The Center for Life Enrichment, was recognized as a 2019 Maryland Health Quality Innovator of the Year in the Collaboration category by Health Quality Innovators at an awards luncheon last month. Wheels for Wellness provides Southern Maryland residents with reliable transportation to and from routine medical appointments. Elderly, disabled and low-income individuals are driven to and from appointments free of charge.
The program serves patients and the local workforce by connecting under-employed transportation providers with patients seeking midday transportation to appointments. In the first year, the program traveled 20,244 miles and provided more than 1,000 rides. To learn more, visit www.tccsmd.org.
Reserve a room for a party at the library
Anyone looking for a room to hold a private party, such as a birthday, bridal, wedding or baby shower, luncheon, or bridge group, can now reserve a meeting rooms from one of the three St. Mary’s County Library branches.
There is a fee for private parties of $50/hour for one meeting room (use of both meeting rooms combined at Lexington Park is considered two meeting rooms) plus a $100 refundable security deposit for each reservation.
For more information on reserving a meeting room for your private party, visit www.stmalib.org/library-services/meeting-rooms.
Volunteers sought for St. Mary’s County Reads
St. Mary’s County Reads, a community collaboration among the St. Mary’s NAACP, the Department of Social Services, the St. Mary’s County Library and the Judy Center, is a literacy program designed to encourage children to develop an interest, habit and desire for reading and help children be ready to learn to read when they start kindergarten.
Volunteers read to young children who have come with their parents to the Lexington Park branch of DSS office for service on Mondays and Wednesdays. Each volunteer will read for 1½-hour intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Janice Walthour of the NAACP at 301-862-2296 or lwalthour@md.metrocast.net; or Kerry Miciotto at 240-725-5755.