Politics, the season that never ends
“We’re graduating students that aren’t prepared for college. We need to look at that and hopefully we’ll be at No. 1 in the United States.”
Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. previewing the General Assembly session last January; after the 2019 legislative session, Miller stepped down as president of the Maryland Senate, a position he had held since 1987
“One of the biggest things we need to work on.”
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) in January, referring to the need to replace the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge
“We need to accelerate that timeline ASAP.”
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) in January about moving up planning and construction for improvements to the intersection at Great Mills Road and Route 5
“Instead of forcing people into purchasing health care, we [need to] come up with more products for people to purchase voluntarily.”
Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) in January, referring to his pitch to create a “copper” health insurance plan, beyond the current gold, silver and bronze plans, for healthier people to purchase
“Solving the tragedy of school shootings is complex, but having more good men and women on school grounds is definitely part of the solution.”
Morgan in January on his legislative proposal to place armed guards, or special police officers, at the county’s elementary schools
St. Mary’s “has more veterans per capita than anywhere else in the state.”
Morgan in February during a ground-breaking ceremony for the long-awaited outpatient clinic for veterans in Charlotte Hall; the building was expected to be complete in April 2020
“Drug dealing does make money. I have no interest in making Maryland the largest drug dealer on the East Coast.”
Morgan in February in response to proposed bills to legalize recreational marijuana for adults; the bills did not pass
“All these things require money. This is a revenue stream that hasn’t been utilized.”
Crosby in February, referring to the ability to use taxes on recreational marijuana to pay for infrastructure, school reforms and other initiatives
“My expectations were extremely low.”
Morgan in April following the legislative session, adding that the Republicans did get some wins
“I would not vote against the governor’s vetoes — ever.”
Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) in April referring to standing with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on his overridden vetoes on bills raising the minimum wage to $15, stripping the comptroller of some regulatory powers and allowing local boards of education to set school year calendars
“We can reject the extremes of both political parties, work to break partisan gridlock, and bring people together to advance bold solutions for all Americans.”
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in June, after announcing he would not be running against President Trump in a primary election, but would work to improve national politics as the new chairman of the National Governors Association
“I felt really defeated.”
Jaxon O’Mara, a young activist who pushed state legislators for stricter gun laws, specifically related to gun storage, after a 2018 shooting at Great Mills High School that left one student dead, another injured and the shooter, also a student, dead; she hopes to breathe new life into similar proposals for the 2020 legislative session
“As an Army Ranger, I have said that I want guns in the right hands at the right times.”
Crosby at a November gathering where he mentioned the importance of mandatory background checks
“Gun control does frustrate me.”
Morgan in November; he said he will bring forth a bill in 2020 that says anyone caught stealing a firearm could be punished by two years in prison
Governing the mother county
“I don’t want to waste $100,000 studying a study.”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) in February, referring to a request for another study to assess the needs of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office during a discussion about buying a building in California to use as a substation
“Starting off with these fields is a good first step, and it meets the immediate problem that we have.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) during a February discussion about building an artificial turf field at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park, John G. Lancaster Park and Chaptico Park
“Hot damn, we got one.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) in February after Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) broke a tie vote to lower the homestead tax credit limit for St. Mary’s property owners
“There’s no way, when you look at these numbers, it is possible to fund this budget on what we’re working with right now.”
O’Connor in March, during a meeting where county government departments were asked to trim budget request; the commissioners ended up drawing out the budget process much longer than usual
“This is by far and away the most difficult budget.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) in March during budget talks when he said taxes would need to be raised to meet the needs of the county
“I’m not one to cut corners on school safety.”
O’Connor in March when three other commissioners initially voted not to fund an extra $1.3 million requested for school safety
“This one’s got some edge to it.”
John Deatrick, director of the county’s department of public works and transportation, in March about the county rearranging its state transportation priorities to put improvements at the intersection of Great Mills Road and Route 5 at the top, in front of a replacement for the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge
“We are absolutely interested in bringing our resources in a partnership with the county in seeking safer and more playable surfaces.”
Rick Watts, vice president of a local youth soccer league, at a public forum in April where many showed up to support building new fields, including with artificial turf
“We didn’t want to raise taxes, and we’re going back on our word.”
Morgan in April
It’s like having to “put down the family dog.”
Hewitt in April about the decision to raise taxes, even though an increase to income tax means capturing more money from those employed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, where the average salary is $144,500 per year
“You’re raising our taxes to pay for luxuries that nobody wants.”
Judith Gwynn of Lexington Park at a budget hearing in April
“We need our children to stay alive. I’m not a fan of burying mine, and I’m sure you wouldn’t be a fan of burying yours.”
Melissa Willey at the budget hearing, referring to the need for the commissioners to better fund school safety; Willey’s daughter was shot and killed by another student at Great Mills High School in March 2018
“I don’t see the need to raise taxes this year. It doesn’t mean I don’t see it coming in a couple years.”
Hewitt in late April after he pulled his support for raising taxes; he introduced an alternate budget, in addition to O’Connor’s alternate budget, late in the county’s budget planning
“I believe the board of ed can fund the negotiated agreement in their own budget.”
Hewitt in May after the commissioners backed off of a proposed property tax hike, and then removed $3.3 million from the school system’s budget during a work session
“It was in doubt whether we would be able to do Juneteenth.”
Michael Brown, director of the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions, in May after the commissioners decided to fund a $4,000 grant to the nonprofit after initially declining the request
“They got plenty of money.”
Hewitt in May, referring to the school board and its ability to pay for negotiated raises despite the commissioners not fully funding the school board’s request
“Our budget will work because three people stood up for us.”
Superintendent Scott Smith in May, referring to commissioners Colvin, Morgan and Guy for allocating more money to the school board after a proposed reduction a week before
“This is the best ugly budget that we can come up with right now.”
Colvin on May 14 during a final budget work session, when he, along with Morgan and Guy, voted in favor of the county’s fiscal 2020 budget, including raising the income tax rate to 3.17%; Hewitt voted against the budget and O’Connor was not present
“We started this in September.”
Jeannett Cudmore on May 21 when the commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the county’s $253 million budget for fiscal 2020; O’Connor and Hewitt voted against the plan
“This will look like damn Las Vegas before we’re done with it all.”
Morgan in May during a review of the county’s three-year-old sign ordinance
“I figure listening to [the secretary of Maryland Department of Transportation] three times saying, ‘You’re not gonna get the bridge,’ I believe him.”
Morgan in June, after the commissioners retooled their priorities to move improvements at the Great Mills Road and Route 5 intersection as the No. 1 priority, above a replacement for the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge
“It will raise awareness to make sure that the board and elected officials are compliant.”
Rebecca Bridgett, the county administrator, in August when asked about a ruling from the state open meetings compliance board that set a new precedent for use of emails and text messages between multiple elected officials
“That sounds like a large, large open door.”
Roy Dyson, a former state senator, in August when asked about the current board of county commissioners’ legislative request to change the St. Mary’s open meetings act to allow more closed door meetings in some circumstances; the recommendation was forwarded to state legislators to address in the upcoming General Assembly
“This is Big Brother 101.”
Morgan in November, when the commissioners initially scheduled a public hearing to review the county’s noise ordinance after a few complaints and a six-month investigation; they later canceled the hearing
Losing health care holidays for educators felt like the “Grinch stole Christmas.”
Jill Morris, president of the Education Association of St. Mary’s County, in November after the county commissioners initially denied allowing the school board to spend $1.5 million of a health care rebate to pay for two months of health insurance premiums for school employees and retirees; the commissioners initially allowed for one month of health insurance holidays
“The money is there.”
O’Connor in December, when three other commissioners voted to deny a pay increase requested mid-budget year by the sheriff for deputies
“Is it a conflict of interest? I say yes, that’s my opinion.”
Hewitt in December when asked if O’Connor’s pushing for a mid-year raise for sheriff’s deputies could be an ethical conflict of interest since O’Connor’s wife is a deputy
“I really don’t care what people think. … If there was a conflict, it would have been pointed out.”
O’Connor in response to questions about his ethics related to voting on raises for sheriff’s deputies; he sought advice on the topic in 2017, but the ethics panel declined to issue an opinion because he did not present himself for questioning
Library hosts controversy again
“We’re going to have a drag queen, they’re going to read a few books, we’re going to have a craft activity, we might sing a song, and that’s what the entire controversy is about.”
Samantha McGuire, president of the Washington Area Secular Humanists and coordinator of the Southern Maryland chapter, in June when the group rented a room at the Lexington Park library, causing some in the community to protest
“This is not a library event, and it is not ours to cancel.”
Michael Blackwell, director of St. Mary’s County Library, in June about the drag queen story hour
“It’s not something I condone for our children. It’s terrible.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) in June about the event
“It’s important for me that my children see different facets of society and understand that even if someone looks different than them, they’re still human beings.”
Parent Mary DeMarco-Logue, who brought her daughter to the drag queen story hour in June
“I’ve been warning you about this for two years. Shame on you for not doing the right thing when you ad the chance.”
Georgia Kijesky to the county commissioners in July denouncing the drag queen story hour and other events and uses of the county library
“Some of the people in this room expose themselves to be those very bigots.”
McGuire in July, referring to what some youth are exposed to from family members, in schools and elsewhere
“If you continue to be used as a football, maybe you should take a look at no more public meeting use.”
Colvin in July, suggesting to the library director to no longer allow the public to reserve space at the public libraries
“We didn’t ask to be reimbursed — that was the county commissioners.”
Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) in July after the commissioners moved $2,439.48 from the library’s budget to the sheriff’s budget for expenses related to 16 deputies to cover the drag queen story hour
“It’s not punitive. To me it’s telling them — we asked nicely, now we’re telling you.”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) in July after he made the motion to retroactively charge the library system for security by the sheriff’s office; the commissioner said the board of commissioners had previously told the library board to plan for security for such events
“I do not remember talking about funding for security.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) in response to O’Connor’s comment about the library planning for event security
“I don’t think a fine was appropriate.”
Hewitt in July
“Retroactively punishing someone because of disagreement, feeling uncomfortable, or sharing a different belief is inserting political influence into our libraries.”
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) in July when he contacted the state attorney general to check into the constitutionality of the money transfer
He “continued to pull away and run around the chairs and tables setup in the room and continued to yell.”
Court documents related to the arrest of Ashley Kyle Morgan, 42, of Leonardtown who was told to leave and stop disturbing the drag queen story time event; he was sentenced in August to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to the charge of trespassing at a public agency
Allowing the drag queen story hour at the library “is not atheists versus Christians or LGBT versus Christians, but people wanting to impose their discriminatory religious beliefs on others even if that’s not legal.”
Kelly Keck of Tall Timbers at a public forum in October, where she and others said the commissioners’ words may have incited people against the drag queen story hour
“Words matter and impact us when our elected county commissioners … mimic the language of anti-LGBTQ propaganda-based flyer distributed by small religious groups seeking to create a controversy.”
Brandon Russell of Leonardtown in October
“As their representative said, ‘We’re coming back at you,’ and under First Amendment rights, I guess they can.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) in November after the commissioners voted to return $4,000 to the library, more than what was originally removed, to be used specifically for security
On the beat, in the courtroom
“It’s no secret that I’ve been through a little bit of a political process in the past.”
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis in January after being appointed to replace a retired judge; Stanalonis had unsuccessfully run for a judgeship in 2012 against Circuit Judge David W. Densford
“She was very brave.”
A juror, in January, applauding a young victim of sexual abuse who told her story before William Jeffrey Digregorio, then 49, pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually abusing her beginning when she was 8 years old
“He should not be let out. He destroyed me.”
The young victim in Digregorio’s case while testifying at the man’s sentencing in May, where he was given seven years and six months in prison
“We felt the evidence showed this was a malicious shooting. We don’t know what his reasoning was, and I don’t think we ever will.”
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chad Simmons in January after Virginia resident Robert Marshall Cornelius, then 15 years old, was sentenced to serve 10 years for the shooting death of his grandmother, Ruth Ann Knave of Tall Timbers
“The victim advised she had her forearms on his chest and was pushing him away, and told him ‘Stop!’”
Sheriff’s Cpl. Angela Delozier wrote in charging papers after Christopher Wayne Fenwick, 18 at the time, was accused of groping a 14-year-old girl at Leonardtown High School in January
“If you’re on the [sex offender] registry for life, you should be on probation for life.”
St. Mary’s Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling in February about extending the length of probation, which often ends after five or 10 years, for sex offenders
“They just kept more or less hounding [him]. They should have pulled back. He gets scared and runs.”
Carla Yvette Blanton, mother of Machiavelli Savoy, in March after her son crashed his car while allegedly driving away from St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies; an 87-year-old woman driving another vehicle Savoy collided with died
“When we pulled up there was fire through the roof.”
Mechanicsville Fire Chief Mark Trowbridge in March after a Charlotte Hall home burned after a suspected burglary
“In this case, we had huge issues with witness cooperation.”
St. Mary’s Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar in March when charges were put on an inactive docket against a former St. Mary’s College of Maryland student alleged to have filmed himself and others in toilet stalls at the campus; the Anne Arundel County resident received 100 hours of community service
“This case is appalling.”
Casper in April, referring to 15 child pornography charges against Rae-Kwaughn Shyheim Milburn, then 22, who was arrested with nearly 30,000 images or videos on his Dropbox account
“After he got shot, he tried to drive down the street and lost consciousness, and drove into a house.”
Sheriff’s office Capt. Edward Willenborg in June during sentencing for Elijah Miguel Miles, 18, who plead guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a firearm as a minor for shooting and wounding Tyquan Wills; Miles was given eight years in prison
“This was a very confusing night for everyone.”
Sheriff’s office Cpl. Julie Yingling in August after a Saturday night were five people were shot or stabbed in two incidents in Lexington Park
“He had no mercy on me.”
A man testifying in August against Theodore Bell, 73, an ex-teacher who was on trial for sexual assault involving a student in 1974; a judge declined a plea deal of guilty and he was set to face a trial by jury; however, the charges were later dropped by prosecutors
“She didn’t know if she was blinded for 30 seconds or for the rest of her life.”
St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) in September when Samantha Ann Somerville, 30, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after spraying a stranger in the face with pepper spray while stealing her purse
“I found myself on the floor with a Hyundai in my face.”
Brandon Jensen in October after a car crashed through the front wall of The Green Door bar in Park Hall, where his band was playing
“I realize you might be worried about being eaten, but I’ve done this plenty.”
Darren Bivens, 32, allegedly wrote in a text message to a woman he barely met 15 years ago; the Piney Point man was jailed in November and faces a trial in January
“I don’t think rape victims talk like that, and its because there wasn’t a rape.”
Lawyer Robin Ficker during the November trial of Trevis Butler, 38, who was acquitted of a 2018 rape charge but found guilty of five assaults charges, a fourth-degree sex offense, stalking and retaliation against a witness
“It’s part relief, part happiness.”
Former Assistant State’s Attorney James Lee Tanavage after being appointed by the governor to a new district court judgeship for a 10-year term
“For every person captured for drunk driving, there are 40 others who don’t” get caught
St. Mary’s Circuit Judge Michael J. Stamm in December when sentencing Dylan Charles Waugman, 24, to two months in jail after he crashed his truck through Murphy’s Town & Country store in Avenue in March while driving under the influence of alcohol
School days
“We’re back on track.”
USM Chancellor Robert Caret in January about funding and construction for a third academic building at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus, formerly called the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, in California
“When you’re talking about the health of your economy, you need to be talking about the health of the school system.”
Superintendent Scott Smith in January during his pitch for a $225 million schools’ budget
“What parents will see is just a steady drum beat of improvement in the experiences that their children are having in the schools.”
William “Brit” Kirwan in January, discussing recommendations made by the statewide education reform committee that shares his name
“I have grandchildren. … And I want them to know that a school’s a safe, comfortable and inviting place. I don’t want razor wire. I don’t want metal detectors and all those things.”
Mike Wyant, St. Mary’s public schools’ director of safety and security, in February after announcing some schools would get ballistic-resistant window film installed
“And the proof of that is if you go to any school toward the last days, there isn’t any teaching going on. They’re passing the time until school gets out.”
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) in February defending his push to end Maryland public schools by June 15 and not reopen before Labor Day each year; the state legislature did away with that mandate this past spring
“If you love what you do, it’s not work.”
Crystal Joseph, a guidance counselor at Great Mills High School, who in February was nominated by Caroline Payne for the national LifeChanger of the Year award for educators who make a positive impact on students
“It’s the greatest honor and privilege of my life to serve St. Mary’s County public schools.”
Smith in late February after the school board reappointed him as head of schools for four more years
“I think he’ll truly be excellent in the future of our school.”
Mary Joy Hurlburt in March, referring to Rick Wood’s taking over as president of St. Mary’s Ryken High School upon Hurlburt’s retirement after working at the Catholic school for 33 years; Cathy Bowes, a St. Mary’s County native, was named the school’s new principal
“We’re definitely trending in the right direction.”
Alex Jaffurs, St. Mary’s public schools’ assessment and accountability officer, in March to the school board about the county’s all-time graduation rate high of 94.5%
“Allowing local [school] boards to set their own calendars means we can be responsive to our community.”
Cathy Allen, St. Mary’s school board vice chair, in March after the state legislature returned control of setting school year calendars to local boards of education
“I and several drivers will not be driving.”
Bus driver Dawn Murphy in April when several bus drivers planned a protest calling for increased pay
“Basically, instead of a standard metal detector, you’re able to hold up the iPhone or iPad and it has facial recognition that we can download.”
Charles Eible, St. Mary’s public schools’ safety coordinator, in April about new facial recognition software purchased by the school board
“It’s not just the teaching part that matters. It’s the relationship part. They need to know you care.”
Jennifer Cord, St. Mary’s public schools’ teacher of the year, in April at White Marsh Elementary School, where she teaches fifth grade
“We’re leaving the school in God’s hands.”
Kevin Fry in July after announcing he would be leaving as the administrator of The King’s Christian Academy; Jim Harris was named as interim administrator
“I kind of see equity as a process and equality as the big picture.”
Adrianne Dillahunt, the public school system’s new coordinator of equity assurance, in August
“The board needs time and space to answer questions.”
Smith, in response to an inquiry from The Enterprise over why certain topics, including schools’ budget, maintenance affairs and the NAACP, were discussed by the school board behind closed doors in executive sessions
“Do we really need to go through all these efforts if there are, in fact, no major inequities?”
School board member Jim Davis in October, questioning need for an equity policy for the public school system
Centered on the community
“We’ve done petitions. People have walked and talked. It’s time to bring some closure.”
Janice Walthour, former St. Mary’s NAACP president, in January advocating to the county commissioners for movement on a new community center in the Lexington Park area
“If you haven’t gotten the point by now, let me make it clear — we’re not going away.”
Marcia Greenberg, a member of the Steering Committee for a Community Youth Center, said to the commissioners in January
“My sense is we can work together on this.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) in January, referring to a partnership between the county and YMCA
“If the YMCA comes in, we don’t have to spend any money.”
Hewitt in February referring to programming funds during a conversation about renovating the old Carver school for the site
A partnership among the Navy, county and YMCA is “absolutely doable.”
Capt. Jason Hammond, then commanding officer at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, in April
“We do not need a new community center.”
Deb Rey, a former Republican delegate, at a public hearing on the county’s budget in April
“I challenge you to accelerate the schedule.”
William “BJ” Hall, president of the St. Mary’s NAACP chapter, at the April public hearing, referring to getting a new community center in the Lexington Park area before 2025 as currently budgeted
“The political will is there to have it in Leonardtown.”
Hewitt in May, saying that there was not political will to build the community center in Lexington Park, despite years of advocacy
“We must move forward with this project.”
Walthour during a July public hearing, pushing for the center to be located in Lexington Park
“This is something the citizens are concerned about, the what, when and where.”
Builder and developer John Parlett, who is a member of the county’s YMCA exploratory committee, which was appointed in September
“The Y can be anything you want it to be.”
Robbie Gill, CEO of YMCA of the Chesapeake, in October at the first meeting of the county’s YMCA exploratory committee
“We need a win in Lexington Park.”
Parlett in November, when the exploratory committee picked a potential location and designated the town as the prime area of focus for a community center
Across St. Mary’s
Property assessment in the northern part of St. Mary’s were “the first notable increase in value for these districts in over a decade.”
Michael Degen, supervisor of assessments for St. Mary’s government, in January
“Shutting down the government because of political posturing is unacceptable, and the American people deserve better from their government.”
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) in January during the prolonged partial government shutdown caused by President Trump’s desired border wall, which did not receive funding
“You need to have determination and passion to be the best. It’s a whole lot harder than it looks.”
Mechanicsville resident Leston Allen, who was the top-ranked cornhole singles player in the state in January
“They told me to remind them, so they can throw a party for me.”
Kegan Zimmerman of Callaway in January, referring to how his 32nd birthday coincided with opening ceremonies for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, where he competed in the 5K and 10K bicycling competitions
“This has to be sustained and in order to sustain we have to have the community behind us.”
Linda Lymas, a member of Feed St. Mary’s, in February talking about the need to open a food bank in the county
“Nobody every questioned it, it seemed like such a perfect idea.”
Gerald Gabriel, project director of SlackWater, in March talking about the topic of Southern Maryland “foodways” for the most recent edition of the journal, which had not been published in a decade
“Yes, he was a victim of a school shooting, but that doesn’t define Desmond.”
Kim Bennett Dennis, mother of Desmond Barnes, speaking in March about her son one year after he was shot in the leg at Great Mills High School; the school community remembered student Jaelynn Rose Willey, who was shot dead by another student on March 20, 2018, before the same bullet hit Barnes
“We must teach the women who come after us that they, too, can be successful and make a difference.”
Karen H. Abrams, retired judge, in March upon receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the county’s commission for women; Margaret Forrest was awarded the Woman of the Year Award, and Ashley Williams was awarded the Tomorrow’s Woman of the Year Award
“The wings might not be as wide as they should be, but it had to fit through the door.”
Rob Vargo in April, referring to the Peep Angel model jet made of the sweet candy by him and his wife, Toni Vargo, that they entered in the Carroll County Arts Council’s 12 annual PEEPShow
“If you get there, you get there.”
Lilian Mills-Fenwick, a 104-year-old St. Mary’s native, in May during a centenarian luncheon hosted by county government
“I had to choose. And I chose life.”
Former St. Mary’s resident Amanda Eller, 35, when she was found alive in May after being missing for 17 days in a Hawaiian forest
“That’s not a good number on any good day, but it’s down 21% from the year before.”
Lanny Lancaster, director of Thee Oaks Center, in August when he told the county commissioners that an annual survey showed 96 homeless individuals in St. Mary’s in January
“This space is a sacred space.”
Elliot Spillers of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Ala., in November during a ceremony commemorating the one known man who was lynched in St. Mary’s County, Benjamin Hance, in 1887 in Leonardtown
Environment and health
“Simply put, the bay suffered a massive assault in 2018.”
Will Baker, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, in January after the group’s report card dropped the bay’s health to a D+ in part due to the record-setting rain, and in turn run-off pollution, that year
“Fentanyl is still the major player.”
Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster during a report in January that showed the number of opioid overdose deaths were stabilizing in the region
It is “very difficult for people down here to get a good reading on whether the level of pollution is something we should be concerned about.”
Len Zuza, a member of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club, in March referring to not having an ozone monitoring station in St. Mary’s like many other counties in the state
“Killing animals for ‘fun’ and prizes is antithetical to how Marylanders believe our wildlife should be treated.”
Emily Hovermale, state director for the Humane Society, in April after legislators extended a ban on cownose ray tournaments to develop a management plan for the species by the end of 2020
“They do more harm than they do good.”
Robert T. Brown of Avenue, president of the Maryland Watermen’s Association, in April lamenting the decision to ban the cownose ray tournaments, saying they help keep the population in check
“I really think we give up on this moratorium and call it a day.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) in late April when the commissioners decided not to continue a ban on commercial use of county docks for some shellfish farmers
“It’s good news all around.”
Thomas Miller, director of the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons, in May about an annual survey that showed a 60% increase in the watershed’s crab population
“You can dump a million dollars into this thing trying to farm oysters and grow them in hatcheries, and overnight they can die.”
Wayne Goddard in June, speaking about oyster aquaculture; the St. Mary’s Shellfish Association launched a pilot seeding program
“It is not covering the full spectrum of what really needs to happen in the schools for behavioral health services.”
Brewster in June, referring to a state grant to help address teen suicides and other issues
“That’s a significant jump in a four-year period.”
Terry Prochnow, director of public health preparedness and responsive division for the county health department, in July, referring to 102% jump in cases of gonorrhea and a 62% jump in chlamydia cases among 15- to 19-year-olds from 2014 to 2018
“It’ll be basically the opioid of the 2020s.”
St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith at the start of the school year referring to the proliferation of e-cigarettes
“We don’t have the technology as of yet.”
Brewster in December when questioned about why food inspection reports are not available to the public online, and the health department charges for them in some cases; she said the department has been working on that process for about two years and hope to have the technology available in the next couple of years