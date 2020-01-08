Town Creek Elementary School students in its after-school program collected hats, gloves, scarves and socks for those in need.
They turned over the collection to an outreach group Monday, who will distribute those items to the community. Keonna Jones, a second-grade teacher, organized the event and invited the Joseph A. Egans Lodge, a service group in Valley Lee, to tell the children their efforts have purpose.
“The kids and I, we wanted to help the students in our school and kids in need,” the teacher said.
The lodge adopted Jones’ class last year. Mark Jones Sr., a member of the lodge and Keonna Jones’ grandfather, said they also adopted a class at Leonardtown Elementary. The community service group donated school supplies and money for school supplies to the second-grade teacher’s class “so she can get what the kids need,” lodge member Greg Hall said.
“The kids did such a good job,” Hall said. “They learned how to work together and pay it forward.”
Although the project was sponsored by the after-school program, the students sought the help of fellow classmates and community members through word of mouth and by pasting posters about the drive to the school walls. Keonna Jones said one of the after-school students told members from her church resulting in a donation from St. Mark UAME.
After three weeks of collecting, the second-grade teacher invited the lodge to the elementary school in Lexington Park.
“I wanted the kids to see what they are collecting is going out of here,” she said. “I couldn’t get the kids to go into the community quite yet, so I wanted to bring the community to them.” She said she hopes the students continue to help their communities as they grow.
Tammy Burr, the school system’s coordinator of special programs, said Town Creek was part of the FLOW, or Future Leaders Of the World, after-school program, but “warped the whole after-school program to meet the needs of the students.”
She said there are mentoring programs in 12 different schools and every school does its own service project once a school year.
Keonna Jones sat the kids down on the floor in the cafeteria and called on them one by one to explain to the members of the lodge what they collected and why.
Along with the hats, scarves and gloves, third-grader Luke Rogers told The Enterprise one pair of shoes made it into their box of collections and “some really cool knitting stuff.” Rogers added he would do the drive again.
Fellow third-grader Jamari Black said they collected the items for members of the community “because it’s cold and it’s going to snow.”
“Sometimes it can have a snowstorm, sometimes it can have rain and storm, a blizzard,” Black said about weather possibilities people who are homeless can face.
“You should feel proud of yourselves,” Hall told the group.
