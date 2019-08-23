The lynching of a 19th century St. Mary’s resident will be highlighted through a national soil collection project.
Karen Stone, the county’s museum division manager, announced on Sunday that St. Mary’s will be part of the Soil Collection Ceremony — a project to acknowledge the victims of racial terror lynchings — during an NAACP dismantling racism meeting at the United States Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park.
The Equal Justice Initiative, based in Montgomery, Ala., works to challenge racial and economic injustice and protect human rights. The group is collecting soil from documented lynching sites around the country, erecting historical markers and creating a national memorial that acknowledges racial injustice.
One lynching was documented in St. Mary’s County. Benjamin Hance, a 22-year-old African American, was hanged in 1887 near where the Port of Leonardtown Winery now stands. A ceremony will be held on Nov. 1, the same date as Maryland Emancipation Day, at the winery.
The museum department will fill two mason jars with dirt from the land where the killing took place. One will be sent to the Equal Justice Initiative in Alabama, Stone said, and the other will circulate around the county, along with a poster board that states the project’s mission, given to different community groups like libraries, museums and churches to “tell the story of Mr. Hance and keep telling the story of Mr. Hance,” Stone added.
Stone said the Equal Justice Initiative is working on the paperwork for a historical marker to go on the side of the courthouse near the Old Jail where Hance was taken after he was accused of assaulting a white woman, and by the tree where a mob attempted to hang him the first time. Stone said she is working with the winery and the Town of Leonardtown to get a marker at the location where he died.
A Maryland State Archives report, which includes citations from The Enterprise and the St. Mary’s Beacon, states Hance was accused of assaulting Alice Bailey, daughter of the county’s sheriff at the time, while she was walking toward Stone’s Wharf. He allegedly asked for directions, made “several indecent proposals to Bailey” and threw her to the ground, the report states.
Hance was arrested and taken to the Leonardtown jail to await his trial. Around 2 a.m. of June 17, 1887, a group of men broke down the jail door and spent 30 minutes breaking down Hance’s cell before the 22-year-old complied to go with them, according to C. John Clements’ testimony, the guard on duty that morning. He later said in court that he could not report the incident right away because the lynchers held him at gunpoint after Hance was taken. He did not receive any charges.
Hance was taken to the tree next to what is now the John Hanson Briscoe Circuit Courthouse to be hanged but was stopped by Dr. John T. Spalding, who told them hanging Hance in front of his home would worsen his sick wife’s health. The Maryland archives reports the mob took Hance to the outskirts of town and tied him to the limb of a witch hazel tree that hung over the road.
“Before Hance was hanged, it was reported that the lynchers asked him of his guilt,” the archived report states. “The men claim he responded that he was guilty and ought to be hung for his deed.” They believed his hanging would save Bailey the embarrassment of testifying during Hance’s trial.
Katherine Davis, an intern for St. Mary’s museum division and sophomore at George Washington University, said Bailey testified to the alleged assault during the magistrates trial, which Stone compared to a grand jury proceeding, prior to the hanging, according to the May 27, 1887, edition of The Enterprise.
Multiple witnesses testified they saw several citizens in the lynch mob, including the sheriff, however, “there was no report found on the outcome of the testimony” the report states. Some citizens believe the reports were ignored to protect the members of the mob.
Davis added that “rising tensions” of a long-awaited murder trial where another black man was a defendant could have contributed to the mob’s decision to lynch Hance.
The remains of Hance are buried in the old St. Aloysius cemetery in Leonardtown. Davis said Hance was a servant to Henry Mattingly, and Stone added he was believed to be a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood or St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown.
Hance will be highlighted at the UNESCO International Day today, Friday, Aug. 23, for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition. The known names of the enslaved people in St. Mary’s will be read aloud at Drayden African American Schoolhouse, The Middle Passage Marker, slave cabins, the freedom monument and the old jail.
