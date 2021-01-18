Calvert County Circuit Courthouse

Kathy Smith (D), clerk

175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-1600 or 301-855-1243

Fax: 410-535-1787

Clerk’s office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

County Commissioners

President: Earl “Buddy” Hance (R), at large

Vice president: Steven R. Weems (R), at large

Mike Hart (R), District 1

Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) District 2

Kelly D. McConkey (R) District 3

410-535-1600, 410-535-2160 (direct) or 301-855-1243 (metro)

Fax: 410-535-5594

All following county extensions must be preceded with 410-535-1600 or 301-855-1243, unless otherwise indicated.

County Administrator

J. Mark Willis, county administrator, 410-535-2161

Linda Vassallo, deputy county administrator, ext. 2316

Maureen Frederick, exec. administrative assistant,

Maureen.Frederick@calvertcountymd.gov

Clerk to Commissioners

Rachel Distel; Rachel.Distel@calvertcountymd.gov

Finance and Budget

Tim Hayden, director, ext. 2283; Timothy.Hayden@calvertcountymd.gov

Beth Richmond, deputy director of budget, Beth.Richmond@calvertcountymd.gov

Sharon Strand, deputy director of accounting; Sharon.Strand@calvertcountymd.gov

Community Resources

Jennifer Moreland, director, ext. 8803

Jennifer.Moreland@calvertcountymd.gov

Office on Aging

Susan Justice, division chief

450 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-4606 or 301-855-1170

Calvert Pines Senior Center: 410-535-4606

North Beach Senior Center: 410-257-2549

Southern Pines Senior Center: 410-586-2748

Economic Development

410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880

Kelly Robertson-Slagle, director, Kelly.Slagle@calvertcountymd.gov

Hilary Dailey, tourism, Hilary.Dailey@calvertcountymd.gov

Danita Boonchaisri, deputy director/business development, Danita.Boonchaisri@calvertcountymd.gov

Kelly Swann, agriculture development specialist, Kelly.Swann@calvertcountymd.gov

Election Board

Gail Hatfield, elections administrator

30 Duke St., Lower Level, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-2214 or 301-855-1243

Parks and Recreation

Shannon Q. Nazzal, director, ext. 2224, Shannon.Nazzal@calvertcountymd.gov

Karyn Molines, division chief, natural resources, Karyn.Molines@calvertcountymd.gov

Calvert Marine Museum

Jeff Murray, director, Jeffrey.Murray@calvertcountymd.gov

14200 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688

Human Resources

Melanie Woodson, director; Melanie.Woodson@calvertcountymd.gov

Planning and Zoning

150 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678, 410-535-2348 or 301-855-1243, ext. 2356

Mary Beth Cook, director, MaryBeth.Cook@calvertcountymd.gov

Carolyn Sunderland, deputy director of planning, Carolyn.Sunderland@calvertcountymd.gov

Judy Mackall, deputy director of zoning; Judy.Mackall@calvertcountymd.gov

Public Safety

Jacqueline K. Vaughan, director, ext. 2303

Alfred Jeffery, emergency management, ext. 2781

James Richardson, fire and rescue, ext. 2406

Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, www.calvertcountymd.gov/AnimalShelter

Public Works

(engineering, inspections and permits, highway maintenance, solid waste and recycling, water and sewer)

Kerry Dull, director; Kerry.Dull@calvertcountymd.gov

Danielle Conrow, deputy director, engineering and highways

Danielle.Conrow@calvertcountymd.gov

B. Julie Paluda, deputy director, enterprise funds

Julie.Paluda@calvertcountymd.gov

Technology Services

Amy Lawson, director; Amy.Lawson@calvertycountymd.gov

Register of Wills

Margaret Phipps (D), 410-535-0121

Orphans’ Court Judges

Thomas M. Pelagatti

Theodore Philip LeBlanc

Leslie M. Downs

Sheriff’s Office

Mike Evans (R), sheriff

Lt. Col. Dave McDowell, assistant sheriff

410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194

Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack

Lt. Jimmie D. Meurrens III, barrack commander

F/Sgt. Everett D. West, assistant barrack commander

F/Sgt. Bruce Bevard, criminal investigations/domestic violence

410-535-1400 or 301-855-1975 (non-emergency); msp.princefrederick@maryland.gov

State’s Attorney

Robert Harvey (D), ext. 2426

Treasurer

Nova Tracy-Soper (R), ext. 2277

Cooperative Extension Office

30 Duke St., room 103, P.O. Box 486,

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-3662 or 301-855-1150

Health Department

975 Solomons Island Road, P.O. Box 980,

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-5400 or 301-855-1353

Dr. Laurence Polsky, health officer, ext. 305

Champ Thomaskutty, deputy health officer, ext. 304

Mental health, 410-535-5400, ext. 328

Environmental health, 410-535-3922

Substance Abuse Services, 410-535-3079, 410-414-5429

Housing Authority

480 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-5010

Social Services

200 Duke St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678

443-550-6900

Amye Scrivener, director

Communications and Media Relations

410-535-2003; 301-855-1880; 410-535-4585 (fax)

Dave Fitz, director; David.Fitz@calvertcountymd.gov

Eryn Lowe, deputy director; Eryn.Lowe@calvertcountymd.gov

Sarah Ehman, pio.calvertcountymd.gov