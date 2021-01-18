Calvert County Circuit Courthouse
Kathy Smith (D), clerk
175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-1600 or 301-855-1243
Fax: 410-535-1787
Clerk’s office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
County Commissioners
President: Earl “Buddy” Hance (R), at large
Vice president: Steven R. Weems (R), at large
Mike Hart (R), District 1
Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) District 2
Kelly D. McConkey (R) District 3
175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-1600, 410-535-2160 (direct) or 301-855-1243 (metro)
Fax: 410-535-5594
All following county extensions must be preceded with 410-535-1600 or 301-855-1243, unless otherwise indicated.
County Administrator
J. Mark Willis, county administrator, 410-535-2161
Linda Vassallo, deputy county administrator, ext. 2316
Maureen Frederick, exec. administrative assistant,
Clerk to Commissioners
Rachel Distel; Rachel.Distel@calvertcountymd.gov
Finance and Budget
Tim Hayden, director, ext. 2283; Timothy.Hayden@calvertcountymd.gov
Beth Richmond, deputy director of budget, Beth.Richmond@calvertcountymd.gov
Sharon Strand, deputy director of accounting; Sharon.Strand@calvertcountymd.gov
Community Resources
Jennifer Moreland, director, ext. 8803
Office on Aging
Susan Justice, division chief
450 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-4606 or 301-855-1170
Calvert Pines Senior Center: 410-535-4606
North Beach Senior Center: 410-257-2549
Southern Pines Senior Center: 410-586-2748
Economic Development
410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880
Kelly Robertson-Slagle, director, Kelly.Slagle@calvertcountymd.gov
Hilary Dailey, tourism, Hilary.Dailey@calvertcountymd.gov
Danita Boonchaisri, deputy director/business development, Danita.Boonchaisri@calvertcountymd.gov
Kelly Swann, agriculture development specialist, Kelly.Swann@calvertcountymd.gov
Election Board
Gail Hatfield, elections administrator
30 Duke St., Lower Level, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-2214 or 301-855-1243
Parks and Recreation
Shannon Q. Nazzal, director, ext. 2224, Shannon.Nazzal@calvertcountymd.gov
Karyn Molines, division chief, natural resources, Karyn.Molines@calvertcountymd.gov
Calvert Marine Museum
Jeff Murray, director, Jeffrey.Murray@calvertcountymd.gov
14200 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688
Human Resources
Melanie Woodson, director; Melanie.Woodson@calvertcountymd.gov
Planning and Zoning
150 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678, 410-535-2348 or 301-855-1243, ext. 2356
Mary Beth Cook, director, MaryBeth.Cook@calvertcountymd.gov
Carolyn Sunderland, deputy director of planning, Carolyn.Sunderland@calvertcountymd.gov
Judy Mackall, deputy director of zoning; Judy.Mackall@calvertcountymd.gov
Public Safety
Jacqueline K. Vaughan, director, ext. 2303
Alfred Jeffery, emergency management, ext. 2781
James Richardson, fire and rescue, ext. 2406
Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, www.calvertcountymd.gov/AnimalShelter
Public Works
(engineering, inspections and permits, highway maintenance, solid waste and recycling, water and sewer)
Kerry Dull, director; Kerry.Dull@calvertcountymd.gov
Danielle Conrow, deputy director, engineering and highways
B. Julie Paluda, deputy director, enterprise funds
Technology Services
Amy Lawson, director; Amy.Lawson@calvertycountymd.gov
Register of Wills
Margaret Phipps (D), 410-535-0121
Orphans’ Court Judges
Thomas M. Pelagatti
Theodore Philip LeBlanc
Leslie M. Downs
Sheriff’s Office
Mike Evans (R), sheriff
Lt. Col. Dave McDowell, assistant sheriff
410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194
Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack
Lt. Jimmie D. Meurrens III, barrack commander
F/Sgt. Everett D. West, assistant barrack commander
F/Sgt. Bruce Bevard, criminal investigations/domestic violence
410-535-1400 or 301-855-1975 (non-emergency); msp.princefrederick@maryland.gov
State’s Attorney
Robert Harvey (D), ext. 2426
Treasurer
Nova Tracy-Soper (R), ext. 2277
Cooperative Extension Office
30 Duke St., room 103, P.O. Box 486,
Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-3662 or 301-855-1150
Health Department
975 Solomons Island Road, P.O. Box 980,
Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-5400 or 301-855-1353
Dr. Laurence Polsky, health officer, ext. 305
Champ Thomaskutty, deputy health officer, ext. 304
Mental health, 410-535-5400, ext. 328
Environmental health, 410-535-3922
Substance Abuse Services, 410-535-3079, 410-414-5429
Housing Authority
480 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-5010
Social Services
200 Duke St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
443-550-6900
Amye Scrivener, director
Communications and Media Relations
410-535-2003; 301-855-1880; 410-535-4585 (fax)
Dave Fitz, director; David.Fitz@calvertcountymd.gov
Eryn Lowe, deputy director; Eryn.Lowe@calvertcountymd.gov
Sarah Ehman, pio.calvertcountymd.gov