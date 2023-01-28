Calvert County Circuit Courthouse
Kathy Smith (D), clerk
175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-1660
Fax: 410-535-1787
Clerk’s office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
County Commissioners
President: Earl “Buddy” Hance (R), at large
Vice president: Mike Hart (R), District 1
Todd Ireland (R), at large
Catherine Grasso (R), District 3
Mark Cox Sr. (R), District 2
175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-1600, ext. 2214, 301-855-1243, ext. 2202 (metro), 410-535-2160 (direct)
Fax: 410-535-5594
All following county extensions must be preceded with 410-535-1600 or 301-855-1243, unless otherwise indicated.
County Administrator
J. Mark Willis, county administrator, 410-535-1600, ext. 2214
Linda Vassallo, deputy county administrator, 410-535-1600, ext. 2214
Eryn Lowe, senior communications program manager, 410-535-2003, 301-855-1880, 410-535-4585 (fax), Eryn.Lowe@calvertcountymd.gov
Sarah Ehman, pio.calvertcountymd.gov
Clerk to commissioners
Katie Brittain, katie.brittain@calvertcountymd.gov
Finance and budget
Sharon Strand, director, ext. 2210; Sharon.Strand@calvertcountymd.gov
Beth Richmond, deputy director of budget, Beth.Richmond@calvertcountymd.gov
Community resources
Jennifer Moreland, director, ext. 8803
Office on aging
Ed Sullivan, division chief, EdwardSullivan@calvertcountymd.gov
450 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-4606 or 301-855-1170
Calvert Pines Senior Center: 410-535-4606
North Beach Senior Center: 410-257-2549
Southern Pines Senior Center: 410-586-2748
Economic development
410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880
Julie Oberg, director, Julie.Oberg@calvertcountymd.gov
Sheebah Smith, deputy director, Sheebah.Smith@calvertcountymd.gov
Hilary Dailey, tourism, Hilary.Dailey@calvertcountymd.gov
Kelly Swann, agriculture development specialist, Kelly.Swann@calvertcountymd.gov
Election board
Gail Hatfield, elections administrator
30 Duke St., Lower Level, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-2214 or 301-855-1243
Parks and recreation
Shannon Q. Nazzal, director, ext. 2224, Shannon.Nazzal@calvertcountymd.gov
Calvert Marine Museum
Jeff Murray, director, Jeffrey.Murray@calvertcountymd.gov
14200 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688
Human resources
Melanie Woodson, director; Melanie.Woodson@calvertcountymd.gov
Planning and zoning
Courthouse Square Building, 2nd Floor, 205 Main Street, Prince Frederick, 410-535-2348 or 301-855-1243, ext. 2356
Mary Beth Cook, director, MaryBeth.Cook@calvertcountymd.gov
Carolyn Sunderland, deputy director of planning, Carolyn.Sunderland@calvertcountymd.gov
Judy Mackall, deputy director of zoning; Judy.Mackall@calvertcountymd.gov
Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, www.calvertcountymd.gov/AnimalShelter
Public safety
Crystal Dowd, acting director, 8621
Vacant, deputy director
Michael Grierson, emergency management division chief, ext. 2537
James Richardson, fire/rescue/EMS division chief, ext. 2406
Public works
(engineering, inspections and permits, highway maintenance, solid waste and recycling, water and sewer)
410-535-2204
Kerry Dull, director; Kerry.Dull@calvertcountymd.gov
Thomas Jones, deputy director, general services
JR Cosgrove, deputy director, capital projects
James Ritter, deputy director, enterprise fund operations
Technology services
Stephen Pereira, Stephen.Pereira@calvertcountymd.gov
Register of wills
Margaret Phipps (D), 410-535-0121
Orphans’ court judges
Thomas M. Pelagatti
Theodore Philip LeBlanc
Leslie M. Downs
Sheriff’s office
Ricky Cox (R), sheriff
Lt. Col. David Payne, assistant sheriff
410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194
Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack
Lt. Jimmie D. Meurrens III, barrack commander
F/Sgt. Everett D. West, assistant barrack commander
F/Sgt. Bruce Bevard, criminal investigations/domestic violence
410-535-1400 or 301-855-1975 (non-emergency); msp.princefrederick@maryland.gov
State’s attorney
Robert Harvey (R), ext. 2426
Treasurer
Nova Tracy-Soper (R), ext. 2277
Cooperative Extension office
30 Duke St., room 103, P.O. Box 486,
Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-3662 or 301-855-1150
Health department
975 Solomons Island Road, P.O. Box 980,
Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-5400 or 301-855-1353
Dr. Laurence Polsky, health officer, ext. 305
Champ Thomaskutty, deputy health officer, ext. 304
Mental health, 410-535-5400, ext. 328
Environmental health, 410-535-3922
Substance Abuse Services, 410-535-3079, 410-414-5429
Housing Authority
480 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-5010
Social Services
200 Duke St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
443-550-6900
Amye Scrivener, director