Calvert County Circuit Courthouse

Kathy Smith (D), clerk

175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-1600 or 301-855-1243

Fax: 410-535-1787

Clerk’s office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

County Commissioners

President: Earl “Buddy” Hance (R), at large

Vice president: Steven R. Weems (R), at large

Mike Hart (R), District 1

Christopher J. Gadway (R) District 2

Kelly D. McConkey (R) District 3

175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-1600, 410-535-2160 (direct) or 301-855-1243 (metro)

Fax: 410-535-5594

All following county extensions must be preceded with 410-535-1600 or 301-855-1243, unless otherwise indicated.

County Administrator

J. Mark Willis, county administrator, 410-535-2161

Linda Vassallo, deputy county administrator, ext. 2316

Maureen Frederick, exec. administrative assistant,

Maureen.Frederick@calvertcountymd.gov

Clerk to Commissioners

Rachel Distel; Rachel.Distel@calvertcountymd.gov

Finance and Budget

Sharon Strand, director, ext. 2210; Sharon.Strand@calvertcountymd.gov

Beth Richmond, deputy director of budget, Beth.Richmond@calvertcountymd.gov

Community Resources

Jennifer Moreland, director, ext. 8803

Jennifer.Moreland@calvertcountymd.gov

Office on Aging

Ed Sullivan, division chief, EdwardSullivan@calvertcountymd.gov

450 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-4606 or 301-855-1170

Calvert Pines Senior Center: 410-535-4606

North Beach Senior Center: 410-257-2549

Southern Pines Senior Center: 410-586-2748

Economic Development

410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880

Julie Oberg, director, Kelly.Slagle@calvertcountymd.gov

Hilary Dailey, tourism, Hilary.Dailey@calvertcountymd.gov

Danita Boonchaisri, deputy director/business development, Danita.Boonchaisri@calvertcountymd.gov

Kelly Swann, agriculture development specialist, Kelly.Swann@calvertcountymd.gov

Election Board

Gail Hatfield, elections administrator

30 Duke St., Lower Level, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-2214 or 301-855-1243

Parks and Recreation

Shannon Q. Nazzal, director, ext. 2224, Shannon.Nazzal@calvertcountymd.gov

Karyn Molines, division chief, natural resources, Karyn.Molines@calvertcountymd.gov

Calvert Marine Museum

Jeff Murray, director, Jeffrey.Murray@calvertcountymd.gov

14200 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688

Human Resources

Melanie Woodson, director; Melanie.Woodson@calvertcountymd.gov

Planning and Zoning

150 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678, 410-535-2348 or 301-855-1243, ext. 2356

Mary Beth Cook, director, MaryBeth.Cook@calvertcountymd.gov

Carolyn Sunderland, deputy director of planning, Carolyn.Sunderland@calvertcountymd.gov

Judy Mackall, deputy director of zoning; Judy.Mackall@calvertcountymd.gov

Public Safety

Jacqueline K. Vaughan, director, ext. 2303

Alfred Jeffery, deputy director, ext. 2352

Michael Grierson, emergency management, ext. 2537

James Richardson, fire and rescue, ext. 2406

Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, www.calvertcountymd.gov/AnimalShelter

Public Works

(engineering, inspections and permits, highway maintenance, solid waste and recycling, water and sewer)

Kerry Dull, director; Kerry.Dull@calvertcountymd.gov

Thomas Jones, deputy director, general services

Tom.Jones@calvertcountymd.gov

JR Cosgrove, deputy director, capital projects

John.Cosgrove@calvertcountymd.gov

James Ritter, deputy director, enterprise fund operations

James.Ritter@calvertcountymd.gov

Technology Services

Amy Lawson, director; Amy.Lawson@calvertycountymd.gov

Register of Wills

Margaret Phipps (D), 410-535-0121

Orphans’ Court Judges

Thomas M. Pelagatti

Theodore Philip LeBlanc

Leslie M. Downs

Sheriff’s Office

Mike Evans (R), sheriff

Lt. Col. Dave McDowell, assistant sheriff

410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194

Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack

Lt. Jimmie D. Meurrens III, barrack commander

F/Sgt. Everett D. West, assistant barrack commander

F/Sgt. Bruce Bevard, criminal investigations/domestic violence

410-535-1400 or 301-855-1975 (non-emergency); msp.princefrederick@maryland.gov

State’s Attorney

Robert Harvey (R), ext. 2426

Treasurer

Nova Tracy-Soper (R), ext. 2277

Cooperative Extension Office

30 Duke St., room 103, P.O. Box 486,

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-3662 or 301-855-1150

Health Department

975 Solomons Island Road, P.O. Box 980,

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-5400 or 301-855-1353

Dr. Laurence Polsky, health officer, ext. 305

Champ Thomaskutty, deputy health officer, ext. 304

Mental health, 410-535-5400, ext. 328

Environmental health, 410-535-3922

Substance Abuse Services, 410-535-3079, 410-414-5429

Housing Authority

480 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678

410-535-5010

Social Services

200 Duke St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678

443-550-6900

Amye Scrivener, director

Communications and Media Relations

410-535-2003; 301-855-1880; 410-535-4585 (fax)

Eryn Lowe, director; Eryn.Lowe@calvertcountymd.gov

Sarah Ehman, pio.calvertcountymd.gov