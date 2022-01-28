Calvert County Circuit Courthouse
Kathy Smith (D), clerk
175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-1600 or 301-855-1243
Fax: 410-535-1787
Clerk’s office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
County Commissioners
President: Earl “Buddy” Hance (R), at large
Vice president: Steven R. Weems (R), at large
Mike Hart (R), District 1
Christopher J. Gadway (R) District 2
Kelly D. McConkey (R) District 3
175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-1600, 410-535-2160 (direct) or 301-855-1243 (metro)
Fax: 410-535-5594
All following county extensions must be preceded with 410-535-1600 or 301-855-1243, unless otherwise indicated.
County Administrator
J. Mark Willis, county administrator, 410-535-2161
Linda Vassallo, deputy county administrator, ext. 2316
Maureen Frederick, exec. administrative assistant,
Clerk to Commissioners
Rachel Distel; Rachel.Distel@calvertcountymd.gov
Finance and Budget
Sharon Strand, director, ext. 2210; Sharon.Strand@calvertcountymd.gov
Beth Richmond, deputy director of budget, Beth.Richmond@calvertcountymd.gov
Community Resources
Jennifer Moreland, director, ext. 8803
Office on Aging
Ed Sullivan, division chief, EdwardSullivan@calvertcountymd.gov
450 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-4606 or 301-855-1170
Calvert Pines Senior Center: 410-535-4606
North Beach Senior Center: 410-257-2549
Southern Pines Senior Center: 410-586-2748
Economic Development
410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880
Julie Oberg, director, Kelly.Slagle@calvertcountymd.gov
Hilary Dailey, tourism, Hilary.Dailey@calvertcountymd.gov
Danita Boonchaisri, deputy director/business development, Danita.Boonchaisri@calvertcountymd.gov
Kelly Swann, agriculture development specialist, Kelly.Swann@calvertcountymd.gov
Election Board
Gail Hatfield, elections administrator
30 Duke St., Lower Level, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-2214 or 301-855-1243
Parks and Recreation
Shannon Q. Nazzal, director, ext. 2224, Shannon.Nazzal@calvertcountymd.gov
Karyn Molines, division chief, natural resources, Karyn.Molines@calvertcountymd.gov
Calvert Marine Museum
Jeff Murray, director, Jeffrey.Murray@calvertcountymd.gov
14200 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688
Human Resources
Melanie Woodson, director; Melanie.Woodson@calvertcountymd.gov
Planning and Zoning
150 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678, 410-535-2348 or 301-855-1243, ext. 2356
Mary Beth Cook, director, MaryBeth.Cook@calvertcountymd.gov
Carolyn Sunderland, deputy director of planning, Carolyn.Sunderland@calvertcountymd.gov
Judy Mackall, deputy director of zoning; Judy.Mackall@calvertcountymd.gov
Public Safety
Jacqueline K. Vaughan, director, ext. 2303
Alfred Jeffery, deputy director, ext. 2352
Michael Grierson, emergency management, ext. 2537
James Richardson, fire and rescue, ext. 2406
Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, www.calvertcountymd.gov/AnimalShelter
Public Works
(engineering, inspections and permits, highway maintenance, solid waste and recycling, water and sewer)
Kerry Dull, director; Kerry.Dull@calvertcountymd.gov
Thomas Jones, deputy director, general services
JR Cosgrove, deputy director, capital projects
James Ritter, deputy director, enterprise fund operations
Technology Services
Amy Lawson, director; Amy.Lawson@calvertycountymd.gov
Register of Wills
Margaret Phipps (D), 410-535-0121
Orphans’ Court Judges
Thomas M. Pelagatti
Theodore Philip LeBlanc
Leslie M. Downs
Sheriff’s Office
Mike Evans (R), sheriff
Lt. Col. Dave McDowell, assistant sheriff
410-535-2800 or 301-855-1194
Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack
Lt. Jimmie D. Meurrens III, barrack commander
F/Sgt. Everett D. West, assistant barrack commander
F/Sgt. Bruce Bevard, criminal investigations/domestic violence
410-535-1400 or 301-855-1975 (non-emergency); msp.princefrederick@maryland.gov
State’s Attorney
Robert Harvey (R), ext. 2426
Treasurer
Nova Tracy-Soper (R), ext. 2277
Cooperative Extension Office
30 Duke St., room 103, P.O. Box 486,
Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-3662 or 301-855-1150
Health Department
975 Solomons Island Road, P.O. Box 980,
Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-5400 or 301-855-1353
Dr. Laurence Polsky, health officer, ext. 305
Champ Thomaskutty, deputy health officer, ext. 304
Mental health, 410-535-5400, ext. 328
Environmental health, 410-535-3922
Substance Abuse Services, 410-535-3079, 410-414-5429
Housing Authority
480 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
410-535-5010
Social Services
200 Duke St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
443-550-6900
Amye Scrivener, director
Communications and Media Relations
410-535-2003; 301-855-1880; 410-535-4585 (fax)
Eryn Lowe, director; Eryn.Lowe@calvertcountymd.gov
Sarah Ehman, pio.calvertcountymd.gov