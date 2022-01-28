Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center
13470 Dowell Road, Dowell, MD 20629
Phone: 410-326-4640
Website: www.annmariegarden.org
Located just outside Solomons, Annmarie Garden features a walking path meandering through woods past works on loan from the Smithsonian Institution along with other artful surprises, a children’s natural play space and native gardens.
The center hosts exhibits, a unique gift shop, Nature Nook and the artLAB, a creative re-use space.
All ages will enjoy events and festivals, hands-on activities, public art programs and a beautiful setting.
Pet friendly (leashed) excluding special events.
Bayside History Museum
4025 4th St., North Beach, MD 20714
Phone: 410-610-5970
Website: www.baysidehistorymuseum.org
Cultural history museum featuring exhibitions like Day at the Beach, Amusement Park at Chesapeake Beach, Camp Roosevelt (Maryland’s first permanent Boy Scout camp) and The Cottage. Visitors will also find information about Captain John Smith, Twin Beaches history and numerous seasonal exhibits.
Calvert County Historical Society
70 Church St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Phone: 410-535-2452
Website: www.calverthistory.org
Located in historic Linden (c.1868), the society offers a research library, family papers describing first-person accounts of historical events, wills, family Bibles, original manuscripts, photographs, published histories, maps and recorded interviews.
Calvert Marine Museum
14200 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688
Phone: 410-326-2042
Website: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com
Rich maritime history, local fossils and aquariums of life in the Chesapeake Bay come alive in the only museum on the East Coast that is home to two lighthouses.
See skates and rays, hand-crafted model boats, marine engines, wood carvings, aquariums, fossils and Chesapeake work boats. Outdoor exhibits include a boat basin, river otter habitat and a salt marsh.
Including in admission is the Drum Point Lighthouse, which was constructed in 1883 to mark the entrance to the Patuxent River.
Decommissioned in 1962, the lighthouse has been beautifully restored, complete with furnishings of the early 20th century.
Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum
4155 Mears Avenue, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732
Phone: 410-257-3892
Website: chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum (CBRM) is the last remaining train station and depot from the Chesapeake Beach Railway, which officially operated from 1900 to 1935.
Sitting on its original site in Calvert County, Maryland, the CBRM is registered with the National Historic Trust as a federally preserved site.
The museum houses documents from the early days of the railway’s development, pictorial/postcard collections and stories, along with objects from the early to mid-20th century.
The Chesapeake Beach area started as a dream to attract a high-end clientele and was originally planned as the “new Monte Carlo of the East”.
The early proposed plans included two grandiose luxury hotels, gaming, and horse racing.
The “dream” never came to fruition, however the railway was able to thrive as an economical way to escape from the heat and humidity of the city to the bay.
The railway’s history, along with the early history of the resort area, the boardwalk (which featured the Great Derby roller coaster over the water) and later, the Chesapeake Beach Amusement Park on land, are depicted as well.
Part of the storytelling also includes steamships from Baltimore arriving in Chesapeake Beach while passengers by train came from Washington, D.C.
The museum is also home to the “Dolores”, an original 1880’s parlor car, and just like the CB Railway station, is the only remaining railcar from the Chesapeake Beach Railway.
The Dolores is located behind the museum for visitors to enjoy while touring the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum.
Free admission.
Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Visitor Center
200 Farren Ave., Solomons, MD 20688
Phone: 410-326-4281
Website: www.umces.edu/cbl
As part of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, the lab allows visitors to experience the scientific atmosphere of the research facility and learn about the ecology and natural resources of the Chesapeake Bay.
Tour information available online.
Cove Point Lighthouse
3500 Lighthouse Blvd., Lusby, MD 20657
Experience history at Maryland’s oldest continuously working lighthouse.
Grounds include the lighthouse tower built in 1828, a 1901 fog signal building and visitor center.
The six-bedroom keeper’s home is available as a high-end vacation rental and special events venue.
The grounds are open during specific hours and are free to tour.
A museum interpreter is on site.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Limited wheelchair access.
J.C. Lore & Sons Oyster House
14200 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688
Visit this restored 1934 seafood packing house to learn about the boom and decline of the region’s commercial seafood industries.
The exhibits explore all aspects of oyster processing, from receiving oysters at the dock to storing, shucking, washing, packing and shipping the product to markets across the region.
The oyster house is a National Historic Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Open free, May through September. Check museum website for schedule.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum
10515 Mackall Road, St. Leonard, MD 20685
Phone: 410-586-8501
Website: jefpat.maryland.gov
Nearly 70 archaeological sites on the property reflect more than 8,000 years of human occupation.
Included are a visitor center, exhibit barn, gift shop, hiking trails, a re-created Indian Village and canoe/kayak launch.
Also on the grounds is the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Laboratory.
Call about scheduling a tour of the facility.
Old Wallville School
1450 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Phone: 410-474-3868
Website: www.oldwallvilleschool.org
One-Room Schoolhouse
3080 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD 20676
Website: calvertoneroomschool.org
Port Republic School No. 7 has been in this shady grove for more than 100 years and is filled with authentic memorabilia.
Open by appointment only.
