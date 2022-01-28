Sorry, an error occurred.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center
13470 Dowell Road, Dowell, MD 20629
Phone: 410-326-4640
Website: www.annmariegarden.org
Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm
2695 Grays Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Phone: 410-535-5327
Website: www.co.cal.md.us/BiscoeGray
Calvert Cliffs State Park
10540 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657
Phone: 443-975-4360
Website: https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/southern/calvertcliffs.aspx
Cove Point Park
750 Cove Point Road, Lusby, MD 20657
Phone: 410-394-6248
Website: www.calvertcountymd.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Cove-Point-Park-1
Dunkirk District Dog Park
10750 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk, MD 20754
Phone: 410-257-9654
Website: www.calvertcountymd.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/2
Flag Ponds Nature Park
1525 Flag Ponds Parkway, Lusby, MD 20657
Phone: 410-586-1477 or 410-535-5327
Website: www.calvertcountymd.gov/1192/Flag-Ponds-Nature-Park
Grays Road Dog Park
Website: www.calvertcountymd.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/3
Hallowing Point Park
4755 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Phone: 410-535-1295
Website: www.calvertcountymd.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/4
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum
10515 Mackall Road, St. Leonard, MD 20685
Phone: 410-586-8501
Website: https://jefpat.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx
Kings Landing Park
3255 Kings Landing Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639
Phone: 410-535-2661 or 410-535-5327
Website: www.co.cal.md.us/KingsLandingPark
Marley Run Recreation Area
1455 Mairfield Lane, Huntingtown, MD 20639
Phone: 410-535-2707
Website: www.calvertcountymd.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/17
Solomons Town Center Park
13320 Dowell Road, Dowell, MD 20629
Website: www.calvertcountymd.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/7
Sunrise Garden Park
3rd St and Bay Ave, North Beach 20714
Phone: 301-855-6681
Website: www.northbeachmd.org/welcome-north-beach/pages/sunrise-garden
Wetlands Overlook Park
4020 11th St., North Beach, MD 20714
Phone: 301-855-6681 or 410-257-9618
Website: www.northbeachmd.org/welcome-north-beach/pages/wetlands-overlook-park
For more, visit Calvert County’s tourism website at www.choosecalvert.com/.
