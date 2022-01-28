The Calvert County Public Library has four branches across the county. Each has its own set of events and activities for kids, adults, families and more.
Libraries are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; and closed Sundays. For more, visit www.calvertlibrary.info.
Prince Frederick Branch
850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick
410-535-0291, 301-855-1862
Branch manager: Sarah Avant
Fairview Branch
8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings
410-257-2101
Branch manager: Lisa Tassa ltassa@calvertlibrary.info
Southern Branch
13920 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons
410-326-5289
Branch manager: Patti McConnell
Twin Beaches Branch
3819 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach
410-257-2411
Branch manager: Melissa Gray
About Calvert Library
Calvert County also has a bookmobile. Sixty-two years after it first became a relied upon service in Calvert, the county’s library system resurrected its bookmobile in late 2021.
It has already had a long journey — literally and figuratively — but last November marked the official debut of the new library on wheels. And this reincarnation is strictly modern, state-of-the-art technology.
A brief ceremony was held at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick.
Purchasing and equipping the 26-foot vehicle was a process that began a few years ago. In 2018, Pat Nutter, then a county commissioner and now a school board member, led the charge to get a new bookmobile that would provide fully equipped outreach vehicle for the library.
Carrie Willson, Calvert Library director, stated $200,000 provided in the county government’s 2019 budget, combined with $24,000 from a state library services and technology grant and a $23,000 contribution from Friends of the Library, made the plan a reality.
Willson, who worked in the Western Maryland county of Washington prior to coming to Calvert, noted that jurisdiction had the nation’s first mobile library in 1905. An online synopsis post on the Washington County Free Library website reveals the vehicle was a wagon and the brainchild of the county’s first librarian, Mary Titcomb. The posted accounts indicate the library wagon was always a welcome sight in areas it would visit.
Calvert jumped on the bookmobile “bandwagon” in 1959, when library service started. The service heavily relied on the library, as the lone bricks and mortar location in Prince Frederick was only open on Fridays.
Calvert’s original bookmobile was replaced in 1970 by Rolling Tomes and, 11 years later, additional branches were established in the Twin Beaches area and at the old Fairview Elementary School on Route 4 in Owings.
According to the library’s account, in 1988 the Southern Branch was opened in Lusby inside the Southern Community Center. At that point, Rolling Tomes was replaced by a van called Traveling Editions. Over 20 years later, the library’s outreach fleet doubled with the edition of a sport utility vehicle.
“One of the biggest challenges Calvert County has is that you really can’t walk to most destinations. Other transportation is required,” library officials noted in a press release in September 2021 when the bookmobile’s pending dedication was first announced. “We have quite a few citizens for whom that is a struggle, children especially. And while each physical location of Calvert Library is on the county public transit system, that transit system is limited and children rarely use it.”
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) recalled growing up in Calvert when the original bookmobile made its rounds. He predicted the new bookmobile would reach citizens “who aren’t aware of the library’s services.”
The new bookmobile includes two computer workstations for customers, a printer, Wi-Fi service, a wheelchair lift and an awning that will help staff provide outdoor service.