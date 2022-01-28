CalvertHealth Medical Center

www.calverthealthmedicine.org

100 Hospital Road

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Phone: 410-535-4000, 1-888-906-8773

CalvertHealth Medical Center, formerly Calvert Memorial Hospital, is a 130-bed not-for-profit, community-owned hospital. It is currently in the midst of a $51 million expansion project. There are 220 active and consulting physicians on staff, representing more than 40 medical specialties. Since opening its doors in 1919, the hospital has been an important part of the community it serves. Today, CalvertHealth is known for providing quality health care that is cost-effective, service-oriented and compassionate. With satellites in Dunkirk, Lusby, Solomons and the Twin Beaches, residents have ready access to primary care, specialists and diagnostic services — no more than 15 minutes from anywhere in Calvert County. Other services include a state-of-the-art emergency department, an infusion therapy center and community cancer program, a psychiatric unit with adolescent services and emergency evaluations, full outpatient services with an endoscopy suite, a pain management center, a sleep disorders center, radiology and complementary therapies.

The CalvertHealth Medical Arts Building is home to the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care, which features leading experts in breast imaging, surgery and oncology as well as the latest technology to provide comprehensive and coordinated care for breast cancer patients.

CalvertHealth is accredited by The Joint Commission, licensed by the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and certified for Medicare and Medicaid. For information about any CalvertHealth program, call 410-535-4000 or 301-855-1012. The toll-free number is 1-888-906-8773. Go to www.calverthealthmedicine.org to find out more.

CalvertHealth Medical Office Building

Located on main hospital campus

110 Hospital Road, Prince Frederick

CalvertHealth Medical Arts Building

Located on main hospital campus

130 Hospital Road, Prince Frederick

Twin Beaches Community Health Center

Located next to the North Beach Town Hall

8924 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach

410-257-7279

Dunkirk Medical Center

10845 Town Center Blvd., Dunkirk

410-650-4346

CalvertHealth System Community Dental Care

11840 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby

410-535-8402

Solomons Medical Center

14090 H.G. Trueman Road, Solomons

888-90-8773

Urgent care:

Patriot Urgent Care Dunkirk Clinic

(in the Dunkirk Medical Center)

10845 Town Center Blvd., suite 108, Dunkirk

410-650-4346

Patriot Urgent Care Prince Frederick Clinic

(on the hospital campus at the Medical Arts Building)

130 Hospital Road, suite 102, Prince Frederick

410-535-8911

Patriot Urgent Care Solomons Cinic

14090 H.G. Trueman Road, suite 1300, Solomons

410-394-2800

Calvert Hospice

www.calverthospice.org

P.O. Box 838

238 Merrimac Court

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Phone: 410-535-0892, email apeterson@calverthospice.org

Fax: 410-535-5677

Calvert Hospice cares for those in our community who are living with a serious, life-limiting illness. Hospice provides a team-oriented approach to expert medical care, pain management and emotional and spiritual support expressly tailored to the patient’s needs and wishes. It provides 24/7 on-call nursing services as well as home health aide services, social work, a chaplain, volunteers and bereavement support to the patients and families.

Calvert Hospice also offers bereavement services to anyone in the community who is grieving.

Services include adult support groups, support groups and summer camps for children and teens, and individual grief counseling.