CalvertHealth Medical Center
100 Hospital Road
Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Phone: 410-535-4000, 1-888-906-8773
CalvertHealth Medical Center, formerly Calvert Memorial Hospital, is a 130-bed not-for-profit, community-owned hospital. It is currently in the midst of a $51 million expansion project. There are 220 active and consulting physicians on staff, representing more than 40 medical specialties. Since opening its doors in 1919, the hospital has been an important part of the community it serves. Today, CalvertHealth is known for providing quality health care that is cost-effective, service-oriented and compassionate. With satellites in Dunkirk, Lusby, Solomons and the Twin Beaches, residents have ready access to primary care, specialists and diagnostic services — no more than 15 minutes from anywhere in Calvert County. Other services include a state-of-the-art emergency department, an infusion therapy center and community cancer program, a psychiatric unit with adolescent services and emergency evaluations, full outpatient services with an endoscopy suite, a pain management center, a sleep disorders center, radiology and complementary therapies.
The CalvertHealth Medical Arts Building is home to the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care, which features leading experts in breast imaging, surgery and oncology as well as the latest technology to provide comprehensive and coordinated care for breast cancer patients.
CalvertHealth is accredited by The Joint Commission, licensed by the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and certified for Medicare and Medicaid. For information about any CalvertHealth program, call 410-535-4000 or 301-855-1012. The toll-free number is 1-888-906-8773. Go to www.calverthealthmedicine.org to find out more.
CalvertHealth Medical Office Building
Located on main hospital campus
110 Hospital Road, Prince Frederick
CalvertHealth Medical Arts Building
Located on main hospital campus
130 Hospital Road, Prince Frederick
Twin Beaches Community Health Center
Located next to the North Beach Town Hall
8924 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach
410-257-7279
Dunkirk Medical Center
10845 Town Center Blvd., Dunkirk
410-650-4346
CalvertHealth System Community Dental Care
11840 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby
410-535-8402
Solomons Medical Center
14090 H.G. Trueman Road, Solomons
888-90-8773
Urgent care:
Patriot Urgent Care Dunkirk Clinic
(in the Dunkirk Medical Center)
10845 Town Center Blvd., suite 108, Dunkirk
410-650-4346
Patriot Urgent Care Prince Frederick Clinic
(on the hospital campus at the Medical Arts Building)
130 Hospital Road, suite 102, Prince Frederick
410-535-8911
Patriot Urgent Care Solomons Cinic
14090 H.G. Trueman Road, suite 1300, Solomons
410-394-2800
Calvert Hospice
P.O. Box 838
238 Merrimac Court
Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Phone: 410-535-0892, email apeterson@calverthospice.org
Fax: 410-535-5677
Calvert Hospice cares for those in our community who are living with a serious, life-limiting illness. Hospice provides a team-oriented approach to expert medical care, pain management and emotional and spiritual support expressly tailored to the patient’s needs and wishes. It provides 24/7 on-call nursing services as well as home health aide services, social work, a chaplain, volunteers and bereavement support to the patients and families.
Calvert Hospice also offers bereavement services to anyone in the community who is grieving.
Services include adult support groups, support groups and summer camps for children and teens, and individual grief counseling.