With a goal to promote, protect and improve the health of the community, the Charles County Department of Health offers many services and assistance programs for citizens.
Health services range from AIDS/HIV and cancer screenings to immunizations, smoking cessation, dental health, mental health and more.
Confidential services for those affected by substance abuse can include outpatient counseling, family counseling, intensive outpatient treatment, specialized groups, aftercare, relapse prevention and more. Adult and adolescent programs are available. To learn about local substance abuse programs, call 301-609-6600. The after-hour, non-emergency number is 301-609-3599.
The Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening program offers screening services to low income, uninsured or underinsured women. The program will pay for an annual clinical breast exam, annual mammogram and pap smears, as needed, for women aged 40-64 years and for women over 65, if they do not have Medicare Part B. To learn if you are eligible or for more information, call 301-609-6843.
Colon cancer, the second leading cause of death among American men and women, is also the most preventable with a periodic screening, according to the Department of Health. A screening program is available for eligible Charles County residents ages 50-75 with little or no insurance. For more information, call 301-609-6832.
The Division of Mental Health Services, led by a program director and medical director, provides outpatient assistance to Charles County residents and those of surrounding areas beginning at age six. Conditions treated range from severe reactions to stress, bereavement, partner or parenting problems, domestic violence, treatment of depression, bipolar disorders, anxiety disorder, psychotic disorders, trauma treatment, anger management and many other situations leading to rest and the reduction of one’s ability to enjoy life. The division supports clients living with substance abuse conditions by collaborating with treatment and recovery programs.
Mental Health Services include individual, group and family psychotherapy using evidence-based practices, according to their website. They offer psychiatric evaluations and medication management. All referral sources are accepted. To determine eligibility, make an appointment or receive more information, call 301-609-6700.
The county’s Infants and Toddlers program assists families with children ages birth through two years old who may be delayed in development or have disabilities. Taking a family-centered approach, according to their website, the program helps families obtain services for themselves and their child. Service needs vary but can include audiology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology, family training, counseling, home visitors, social work, transportation and more. To reach the Infants and Toddlers staff, call 301-609-6808.
Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), a federally-funded program providing healthy supplemental foods and nutrition counseling for pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children under age 5, is also available. To determine your eligibility for services in Maryland, call 301-609-6857 or 877-631-6182. Find more information at www.womeninfantschildrenoffice.com/how-to-apply-for-wic-in-maryland-wa20.
The Charles County Department of Health is located at 4545 Crain Highway in White Plains. Its operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 301-609-6885 or go to www.charlescountyhealth.org.
The Charles County health officer is Dr. Dianna E. Abney, who heads up the department which is a county/state agency.