Crain Memorial Welcome Center
12480 Crain Hwy, Newburg, MD 20664
301-259-2500
The Charles County Economic Development Department promotes the economic vitality of Charles County, a rapidly-growing region in the Washington DC metro area.
We do this by promoting wealth creation and economic growth through quality employment, innovation, and productivity; increasing County revenues through the attraction and retention of high-quality jobs and new capital investment; and fostering a business climate where companies can grow and prosper. Capabilities include:
· Site selection
· Entrepreneurship support
· Financing resources
· Incentive packaging
· Networking
· Workforce training
· Regulatory assistance
· Data and information
More information is available at www.MeetCharlesCounty.com.
Explore Charles County
Department of Recreation, Parks & Tourism
Ashley Chenault, Chief of Tourism
8190 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677
301-396-5839
The tourism division serves as the visitors gateway to Charles County, offering the most current information about a destination’s attractions, restaurant, hotels and events. A one-stop-shop that maintains a welcome center where visitors can engage with staff, obtain maps, brochures, and information, produced by the county and surrounding jurisdictions.
Nonprofit Institute at College of So. Md.
The Nonprofit Institute at CSM is Southern Maryland’s comprehensive resource for nonprofit organizations, offering programming, training, and consultation to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success in fulfilling their missions.
The Institute provides numerous programs and services designed to meet an organization’s interests and needs. These include providing operational advice and insight, resources, and information; facilitating interest-specific networking meetings to allow for conversation and collaboration; scheduling high-interest classroom opportunities for employees, volunteers, and board members to attend for enrichment and organizational development; and providing a centralized location for posting and disseminating nonprofit outreach opportunities, grant information, and much more. The Institute also holds an annual conference and publishes a resource-rich monthly newsletter.
Contact the Nonprofit Institute at www.csmd.edu/nonprofit or call 301-934-7544 or email nonprofit@csmd.edu.
Like, follow and engage at www.facebook.com/NonprofitInstituteCSM and www.twitter.com/NonprofitInsCSM and www.linkedin.com/in/nonprofitinstituteatcsm/.