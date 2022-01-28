Welcome to the neighborhood
The College of Southern Maryland is proud to serve the state’s unique region and promote social and economic mobility for its students through high-quality, low cost, and relevant instructional programs. The college meets this task everyday by collaborating with governments, businesses, community partners – and YOU – to build coalitions and meaningful partnerships that benefit all students.
Last year, CSM launched its 2021-2024 Strategic Plan and introduced four clear goals: improving student progress and completion; ensuring equity in all programs and services; building and sustaining the regional workforce pipeline; and fostering and sustaining a high-performing employee culture. CSM is in fact, the “region’s first choice for accessible, inclusive, and innovative education that transforms communities.”
Workforce development
CSM is a regional community college serving Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. CSM serves more than 18,600 credit and continuing education students at its campuses in Hughesville, Indian Head, Leonardtown, La Plata, Prince Frederick and the Center for Transportation Training in La Plata.
The regional Hughesville campus is located on 74 acres and hosts the college’s Center for Trades and Energy Training (CTET). The Regional Hughesville Campus represents a significant milestone for not only the college but also for the region by creating a campus that is centrally located and accessible and that will provide specialized offerings and programs to serve workforce development in a more cost-effective and convenient way.
The 30,000-square-foot CTET, which includes labs, classrooms and administrative space, was completed in spring 2017.
Construction progress continues for the CSM’s new Center for Health Science Building – the second phase of the Regional Hughesville Campus and is on track for completion in fall 2022. The center will serve as a central, convenient location for the college’s health programs and instruction. Consistent with the college’s vision, the CSM nursing program strives to be the region’s first choice for accessible, inclusive, and innovative nursing education. The program is dedicated to decreasing healthcare disparities through the development of a strong, diverse nursing workforce and is proud of the diversity in its nursing program which is consistent with the demographics of the Southern Maryland area and exceeds national data regarding the nursing workforce.
The college’s role in the economic revitalization of the Town of Indian Head received national recognition when the CSM Velocity Center, and related efforts to strengthen the region, took home a silver award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) in the real estate and reuse category. Most recently, CSM earned the Sustainability Growth Award from the Maryland Department of Planning for the Velocity Center. The center became fully operational in 2021 and is home to resources for the broader community. The project has indirectly delivered 60 jobs to Indian Head and $6 million dollars in enhanced commercial tax base to the town and county.
The Velocity Center is a catalyst for economic development. We like to refer to it as one giant professional playground for innovation. It is approximately 13,000 square feet and located outside of the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head. At the Velocity Center, Navy scientists and industry leaders can interact with students, have a place to tinker or conduct unclassified research, as well as be a place where the community will have access to CSM courses, neighborhood children can attend CSM Kids’ and Teen College and our STEM students and clubs can explore possibilities in the state-of-the-art Makerspace. The Makerspace is equipped with a variety of maker equipment including #D printers, laser cutters, subtractive machines, soldering irons and open-air space for robotics and prototyping.
CSM was proud to partner with county governments and regional businesses to have the tri-county region recognized as ACT® Work Ready Community in 2021. The Work Ready Community designation develops a strong workforce pipeline and certifies to businesses looking to grow or expand that Southern Maryland boasts a well-prepared and capable workforce that can meet their emerging staffing needs. It instills confidence that the region is a place where companies can grow and thrive, in turn creating jobs and fueling Southern Maryland’s economic engine.
The Nonprofit Institute at CSM’s work during the pandemic and in 2021 helped to redefine relationships and collaboration for the region’s nonprofits.
Transforming lives and student success
When you enroll at CSM, you don’t just get an education; you get the support of a community of faculty, staff, and fellow students committed to helping you succeed in your studies and beyond.
CSM offers the Focus to Finish program which offers classes in seven-week course formats. Instead of taking all courses in a given semester simultaneously for four months, the Focus to Finish program allows students take half of their classes in the first seven-week session and the other half in the second seven-week session. This change allows students more opportunities to enroll (rolling admissions) in classes each year.
With its tuition and fees about half the cost of that of a state four-year public university, CSM offers a range of associate degree programs, certificate programs, letters of recognition and continuing education courses for professional and career development. CSM now offers more than 200 transfer agreements with more than 60 partnering universities nationwide and in Paris, France. The college also joined five other Maryland community colleges to form the Maryland Education Alliance (MEA) to further boost students’ opportunities to earn associate degrees or certificates across the state.
As one of the largest veteran-serving colleges or universities within Maryland, CSM is proud to be designated as a Military Friendly School. Recognized as a Military Friendly® Gold institution, CSM serves more than 8,000 military personnel, spouses, dependents, and veterans annually. www.csmd.edu/student-services/veteran-military-support-services/index.html.
A point of pride is that last year, CSM chartered a chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers. Additionally, CSM’s world ranked robotics team is based out of the La Plata campus.
The college offers interactive personal enrichment classes for all ages, driver education and motorcycle training, Kids’ and Teen College, homeschool classes, and summer enrichment programs.
High school students who want to extend their learning opportunities can enroll at CSM through dual enrollment which provides the opportunity to simultaneously earn college credit — with up to a 50 percent reduction — that may also count as credit toward a high school diploma. Public, private and homeschooled high school students are eligible to participate. In Charles County, CSM is piloting an Early College program for 11th graders in 2022. For a list of requirement and application forms, go to www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/steps-to-enroll-credit-courses/highschool-student-admissions/index.html.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CSM took several measures to help students through this difficult time, especially in support of students’ mental, emotional, and socio-economic needs. These efforts included significantly increasing the availability and variety of food for students in need, increasing the number and availability of counselors, providing free technology, and creating Wi-Fi cafes at CSM campuses to assist those with broadband issues.
CSM partners with local churches and the Maryland Food Bank to host Mobile Hawk Feeders and distribute a thousand of pounds of free food to students in need and recently opened walk-in Hawk Food Pantries at three campuses to help those experiencing food insecurities.
Thanks to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) monies, CSM was able to substantially assist our students by providing direct student support for academic expenses, expanding student mental health services, and ensuring future access to higher education regardless of disruptive circumstances. The student direct support took several forms to include tuition, books, food, and emergency funds (for housing, computers, internet, and more). HEERF has also allowed the college to look forward. The college has upgraded 37 classrooms to accommodate hy-flex learning and has supported nearly 300 professors in learning new skills.
CSM Foundation
The College of Southern Maryland Foundation promotes academic excellence, growth, progress, and the general welfare of CSM by raising and managing funds, and providing support to strengthen and develop the college and its objectives. The foundation has awarded $6.3 million in support of credit and workforce development scholarship and programs – including the arts, athletics, nursing, STEM, and technology. Around 600 scholarships are awarded annually helping students save an average of $29,000. Learn more at www.csmd.edu/foundation/index.html or call 301-934-7599.