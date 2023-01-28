Welcome to the neighborhood
The College of Southern Maryland is proud to serve the state’s unique region and promote social and economic mobility for its students through high-quality, low cost, and relevant instructional programs. The college meets this task everyday by collaborating with governments, businesses, community partners — and you — to build coalitions and meaningful partnerships that benefit all students and the region’s workforce.
CSM’s 2021-2024 Strategic Plan guides our work with four clear goals: improving student progress and completion; ensuring equity in all programs and services; building and sustaining the regional workforce pipeline; and fostering and sustaining a high-performing employee culture. CSM is in fact, the “region’s first choice for accessible, inclusive, and innovative education that transforms communities.” We are proud that Southern Maryland Newspapers’ readers voted CSM the “Best of the Best” in the college/university category in 2022! Here are just a few of our other points of pride:
• CSM was designated as Best Online College in Maryland for 2023 (the only community college on the list of 18) by Intelligent.com
• CSM was recognized for having Best Faculty among Maryland’s community colleges by Intelligent.com in December 2022
• CSM earned the 2022 Leadership Award from the Maryland Association for Adult, Community and Continuing Education; September, 2022
• WalletHub named CSM 36th best community college in the nation out of 677 and 77th best college in the nation when it comes to career outcomes for its students is September, 2022
• CSM named a Military Friendly® school designation for 7th consecutive year (2022-2023) and ranked in the top 10 for community colleges as a top post-secondary school for veterans and their spouses
• In 2022, CSM was accepted into the U. S. Military’s Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) Academic Engagement Network
Workforce development
CSM is a regional community college serving Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. CSM serves more than 18,600 credit and continuing education students at its campuses in Hughesville, Indian Head, Leonardtown, La Plata, Prince Frederick and the Center for Transportation Training in La Plata.
A new day for health care in Southern Maryland unfolded Jan. 17, 2023, when CSM’s new Center for Health Science Building opened for classes at CSM’s Regional Hughesville Campus. The state-of-the art center serves as a central, convenient location for the college’s health programs and instruction. Consistent with the college’s vision, the CSM nursing program strives to be the region’s first choice for accessible, inclusive, and innovative nursing education. The program is dedicated to decreasing healthcare disparities through the development of a strong, diverse nursing workforce and is proud of the diversity in its nursing program which is consistent with the demographics of the Southern Maryland area and exceeds national data regarding the nursing workforce.
The regional Hughesville campus is located on 74 acres and also hosts the college’s Center for Trades and Energy Training. The Regional Hughesville Campus represents a significant milestone for not only the college but also for the region by creating a campus that is centrally located and accessible and that will provide specialized offerings and programs to serve workforce development in a more cost-effective and convenient way.
The college’s ongoing role in the economic revitalization of the Town of Indian Head received national recognition when the CSM Velocity Center, and related efforts to strengthen the region, recently took home a silver award from the International Economic Development Council in the real estate and reuse category. Most recently, CSM earned the Sustainability Growth Award from the Maryland Department of Planning for the Velocity Center. The center is home to resources for the broader community, indirectly delivering 60 jobs to Indian Head and $6 million dollars in enhanced commercial tax base to the town and county.
The Velocity Center is a catalyst for economic development. We like to refer to it as “one giant professional playground for innovation.” It is approximately 13,000 square feet and located outside of the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head.
At the Velocity Center, Navy scientists and industry leaders can interact with students, have a place to tinker or conduct unclassified research, as well as be a place where the community will have access to CSM courses, neighborhood children can attend CSM Kids’ and Teen College and our STEM students and clubs can explore possibilities in the state-of-the-art Makerspace. The Makerspace is equipped with a variety of maker equipment including #D printers, laser cutters, subtractive machines, soldering irons and open-air space for robotics and prototyping.
The Nonprofit Institute at CSM’s work during the pandemic and in 2021 helped to redefine relationships and collaboration for the region’s nonprofits.
Transforming lives and student success
When you enroll at CSM, you don’t just get an education; you get the support of a community of faculty, staff, and fellow students committed to helping you succeed in your studies and beyond — starting at the top.
CSM President Yolanda Wilson began her tenure as CSM’s sixth president Jan. 1, 2023, and in doing so, became the first Black president to lead the college in its 64-year-history. She succeeded CSM President Maureen Murphy who retired Dec. 31, 2022, after serving as CSM’s president for more than five years.
With its tuition and fees about half the cost of that of a state four-year public university, CSM offers a range of associate degree programs, certificate programs, letters of recognition and continuing education courses for professional and career development. CSM now offers more than 200 transfer agreements with more than 60 partnering universities nationwide and in Paris, France. The college also joined five other Maryland community colleges to form the Maryland Education Alliance to further boost students’ opportunities to earn associate degrees or certificates across the state.
CSM offers the Focus to Finish program which offers some classes in seven-week course formats along with the traditional 15-week schedule. Instead of taking all courses in a given semester simultaneously for four months, the Focus to Finish program allows students take half of their classes in the first seven-week session and the other half in the second seven-week session. This choice offering allows students more opportunities to enroll (rolling admissions) in classes each year.
A point of pride, CSM chartered a chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers. Additionally, CSM’s world ranked robotics team is based out of the La Plata campus.
The college offers interactive personal enrichment classes for all ages, driver education and motorcycle training, Kids’ and Teen College, cooking and wellness classes, homeschool classes, and summer enrichment programs.
High school students who want to extend their learning opportunities can enroll at CSM through dual enrollment which provides the opportunity to simultaneously earn college credit — with up to a 50 percent reduction — that may also count as credit toward a high school diploma. Public, private and homeschooled high school students are eligible to participate. Charles County and CSM have partnered to offer Early College program for 11th and 12th graders.
For a list of requirement and application forms, go to www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/steps-to-enroll-credit-courses/highschool-student-admissions/index.html.
CSM partners with local churches and the Maryland Food Bank to host Mobile Hawk Feeders and distribute a thousand of pounds of free food to students in need and recently opened walk-in Hawk Food Pantries at three campuses to help those experiencing food insecurities.
CSM Foundation
The College of Southern Maryland Foundation promotes academic excellence, growth, progress, and the general welfare of CSM by raising and managing funds, and providing support to strengthen and develop the college and its objectives. The foundation has awarded more than $6.3 million in support of credit and workforce development scholarship and programs — including the arts, athletics, nursing, STEM, and technology. Around 600 scholarships are awarded annually helping students save an average of $29,000.
Learn more at www.csmd.edu/foundation/index.html or call 301-934-7599.