Whether you’re looking to admire nature or volley a few rounds of tennis, Southern Maryland’s parks offer fun, beauty and relaxation — at little or no cost to visitors.

More than 700,000 people visit Charles County parks each year, and locations offer recreational opportunities, scenic views and more. Grab the kids, a fishing pole or your camera — you never know what you’ll find. For more information, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.