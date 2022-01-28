Whether you’re looking to admire nature or volley a few rounds of tennis, Southern Maryland’s parks offer fun, beauty and relaxation — at little or no cost to visitors.
More than 700,000 people visit Charles County parks each year, and locations offer recreational opportunities, scenic views and more. Grab the kids, a fishing pole or your camera — you never know what you’ll find. For more information, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Bensville Park
• 6980 Bensville Road, White Plains
Athletic playing fields, playground and small pavilion. Sports fields available by permit only, with the exception of a separate field designated for general community use.
Chapman State Park
• 3452 Ferry Place, Indian Head
Take in Southern Maryland’s pastoral heritage at Chapman State Park, which features hiking trails, mature forests, rare plants, opportunities for bird-watching and more. Discover the Mt. Aventine Mansion, the historic home of the Chapman family. Also boasts views of the Potomac River and Virginia shoreline.
Chapel Point Sate Park
• Five miles south of La Plata. (From the Route 6 and Route 301 intersection, take Route 301 south to Chapel Point Road. Follow Chapel Point Road in a westerly direction for approximately 2.3 miles to park entrance.)
Located on the Port Tobacco River, Chapel Point State Park is a multi-use park that allows hunting, fishing and camping by permit only.
Port Tobacco River Park and Tom Roland Natural Resource Area
• 7685 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco
Enjoy 3 miles of walking trails, open year round. Observation platforms are housed on portions of the trail, offering excellent wildlife viewing opportunities. The picnic grove is available for you and your family to enjoy.
Friendship Farm Park
• 4715 Friendship Landing Road, Nanjemoy
Overlooks the Nanjemoy Creek and offers opportunities to hike, fish and kayak. More than 7 miles of recreational trails provide public access to the park’s 382 acres. Trail includes interpretive signs, benches and observation decks, as well as noted and reliable wildlife viewing opportunities.
Gilbert Run Park
• 13140 Charles Street, Charlotte Hall
A scenic wooded parkland contains hiking and nature trails, picnic areas and pavilions, playground areas and fishing piers. The 60-acre freshwater lake is its main attraction, complete with opportunities to fish, pedal boat, rowboat or canoe.
Indian Head Rail Trail
• 10390 Theodore Green Boulevard, White Plains
This 13-mile bike trail connects the Town of Indian Head to Route 301 in White Plains and is perfect for walkers, families and cyclists.
Laurel Springs Regional Park
• 5940 Radio Station Road, La Plata
Athletic playing areas (official league use by permit only), as well as a natural surface running/walking trail that loops through the wooded perimeter of the park.
A playground emphasizes special needs play and two small picnic pavilions and informal picnic table areas are available.
Mallows Bay Park
• 1440 Wilson Landing Road, Nanjemoy
Many outdoor recreation opportunities, wildlife viewing areas, small boating access to the Potomac River, a kayak launching, fishing and a hiking trail. Paddle through the World War I Ghost Fleet, the largest ship graveyard in the Northern Hemisphere.
Maxwell Hall Park
• 6680 Maxwell Hall Drive, Hughesville
Open to members, this park offers 14.2 miles of trails at Maxwell Hall for hikers and nature enthusiasts. Equestrians will find diverse riding trails, open fields, wood areas and more.
Oak Ridge Park
• 13675 Oaks Road, Hughesville
A field for community pick-up play is available at Oak Ridge, which also features athletic fields for official league use with permit. Wooded trails and two show rings are open to equestrians on a first come, first served basis, unless events are scheduled.
Pisgah Park
• 6645 Mason Springs Road, La Plata
Located 6.5 miles southwest of Indian Head and 14 miles west of La Plata, this park is physically located in Pisgah. Includes a .75 mile paved walking/fitness trail, playground, picnic pavilion and restrooms. Sports fields open for organized league use except one softball field, available for drop-in play.
Purse State Park
• On the Potomac River on Wades Bay. (Follow 301 south to Route 225 west. At intersection of Route 225 and Route 224, take left on Route 224. Stay on Route 224 for approximately 15 miles. Purse has a dirt parking lot along the road side. Beach trail is across the road from parking lot.)
Purse State Park is a wooded, undeveloped area used for hunting, bird watching, fishing (license required) and fossil hunting.
Smallwood State Park
• 2750 Sweden Point Road, Marbury
This large, historic and diverse park boasts a recycled tire playground, fishing (license required), picnicking, hiking, camping and more. Located on Mattawoman Creek, it’s also home to Sweden Point Marina, Mattawoman Creek Art Center and Smallwood’s Retreat House.
Southern Park
• 15884 Wilson Road, Newburg
Scenic views of the Potomac River and a variety of recreational activities. Ball fields, tennis courts, a playground, picnic areas and a fishing pier are available.
Ruth B. Swann Memorial Park
• 3100 Ruth B. Swann Drive, Bryans Road
Borders Pomonkey Creek and the Potomac River. Picnic areas and playground available on a first come, first served basis.
Hikers can traverse a mile of foot trails passing through woodland on their way to the Potomac. Sports fields available by permit only.
Tilghman Lake Park
• 10598 Box Elder Road, La Plata
This 61-acre park is the largest within town limits.
Turkey Hill Park
• 9430 Turkey Hill Road, La Plata
Off-leash enclosed dog park, sports fields (by permit only) and a half-mile oval roadway for runners/walkers. Picnic pavilions are also available.
White Plains Regional Park
• 1015 St. Charles Parkway, White Plains
An 18-hole golf course, lighted tennis courts, tot lot, playground and dog park. Athletic fields by permit only.
White Plains Skatepark
• 1015 St. Charles Parkway, White Plains
This concrete park boasts 17,000 square feet of fun for skaters.
Charlie Wright Park
• 101 Dr. Mitchell Lane, Indian Head
Features two soccer fields, two little league baseball fields, a regulation baseball field and practice football area. Adjacent to an elementary school which allows evening use of playground and basketball facilities.