There’s something for everyone looking to enjoy the outdoors at state parks in St. Mary’s County.

They include Greenwell State Park in Hollywood, Point Lookout State Park in Scotland, St. Clement’s Island State Park in Coltons Point, St. Mary’s River State Park north of Great Mills and Newtowne Neck State Park in Compton. For information about state parks in St. Mary’s, call 301-872-5688.