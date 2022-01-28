There’s something for everyone looking to enjoy the outdoors at state parks in St. Mary’s County. They include Greenwell State Park in Hollywood, Point Lookout State Park in Scotland, St. Clement’s Island State Park in Coltons Point, St. Mary’s River State Park north of Great Mills and Newtowne Neck State Park in Compton. For information about state parks in St. Mary’s, call 301-872-5688.
Greenwell
Greenwell is a 600-acre day-use park on the Patuxent River with 15 miles of hiking, cycling and equestrian trails, all marked with degrees of difficulty. The park offers year-round fishing from the pier or from the park’s revetment wall. Park guests can launch their own canoes and kayaks from a launch dock and can swim in the beach area. Visitors are welcome to picnic on the grounds. A pavilion is available for large groups by reservation. A paddle-in campsite is available with reservation. The Rosedale Manor House, rose gardens and lawn can be reserved for events. Greenwell’s programs include recreational and therapeutic horseback riding for children and adults, kayak lessons, veterans’ programs and inclusive summer camps. Call the Greenwell Foundation at 301-373-9775 or go to www.greenwellfoundation.org. There is a park service charge of $3 per vehicle in-state and $5 out-of-state. Greenwell State Park is located on Rosedale Manor Lane in Hollywood.
Point Lookout
Camping, fishing, swimming, boating and hiking are available to visitors to Point Lookout State Park, located on the point of land where the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River meet at the southern end of Route 5. During the Civil War, Point Lookout was used by the Union as a prisoner of war camp for captured Confederate troops. The Point Lookout Civil War Museum and Marshland Nature Center at Point Lookout is operated seasonally. The Point Lookout campground has 143 wooded sites, including 26 with full hook-up and 33 with electricity at the site. There are also six four-person mini-cabins available for overnight stays. There is a pavilion available by reservation. Reservations for camping, cabins and the pavilion can be made by calling 888-432-CAMP or go to www.reserveamerica.com. Visitors can swim in the Potomac River at the park’s designated swimming beach. The beach area also has grills, picnic benches, a playground and restroom/shower facilities. There are fishing areas in the park. Two hundred acres of Point Lookout have been set aside for deer hunting. Boaters can use the park’s boat-launching facility or rent a canoe/kayak for the day. Canoe/kayak rentals are also seasonal. Day-use fees are $3 for in-state and $5 for out-of-state for October through April and $5/7 for May-September. Boat launch fees are $10 for in-state and $12 for out-of-state. All-season passes are available for purchase.
St. Clement’s Island
The place where Maryland’s first settlers stopped before eventually establishing a community in St. Mary’s City, St. Clement’s Island is now a historic landmark in the county. On the island is a memorial cross, dedicated to the memory of Maryland’s first settlers, and the recreated Blackistone Lighthouse. Accessible only by boat, visitors to St. Clement’s Island can enjoy hiking, picnicking, fishing and rabbit hunting in the 62-acre, day-use park. Boat tours to the island are offered on a weekend schedule by the St. Clement’s Island Museum, located in Colton’s Point. For information, call 301-769-2222.
St. Mary’s River
Located at the northern end of the St. Mary’s River watershed, the St. Mary’s River State Park is divided into two areas. In Site 1 is the 250-acre St. Mary’s Lake, a popular freshwater fishing spot. Site 1 has a boat launch, but only electric motors are permitted for powered boats on the lake. St. Mary’s Lake is also ideal for flat-water canoeing and kayaking. A 7.5-mile hiking/biking trail circles the lake. Site 1 also has a modern comfort station, picnic tables, a playground and a large gravel parking lot. There is a $3 per vehicle day-use charge for Maryland residents, $5 per vehicle for out-of-state residents. Site 2 is approximately 2,200 acres and is largely undeveloped. It is a wildlands area and managed hunting area. In-season hunting with a firearm is permitted, as well as bow hunting during deer archery season. St. Mary’s River State Park is located at the end of Camp Cosoma Road off Route 5 north of Callaway.
Newtowne Neck
The state of Maryland acquired the Newtowne Neck peninsula in 2009 to preserve the area’s rich natural, cultural and historical heritage. The property includes 776 acres of woodlands, wetlands and agricultural fields, and more than 7 miles of Potomac River shoreline in St. Mary’s County. Surrounded by Breton Bay, St. Clement’s Bay and the Potomac River, public recreational opportunities currently available at the park include hiking, fishing, canoe/kayaking, bird watching, and other passive outdoor activities. Entry is free. Go to dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/southern/newtowne.aspx for more.