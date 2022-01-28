Charles County has a rich history. Located less than one hour from historic Annapolis, history buffs still find Charles County’s vicinity as convenient to the nation’s capital — as did other “visitors” through many eras.
The small town of Benedict is the site where British troops landed during the War of 1812, marched to Washington, D.C., and burned the city. Two of the wounded British soldiers died and were buried at Old Fields Chapel cemetery in Hughesville.
During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth, stopped at the home of Dr. Samuel A. Mudd to have his injured leg set before continuing his escape into Virginia. Had it not been for this unexpected visitor to Charles County, Dr. Mudd would have remained an anonymous figure in America’s history.
Come experience the Charles County of yesteryear. These sites provide a memorable visit and showcase the area’s rich heritage as well as Southern Maryland hospitality.
African American Heritage House
• Location: 7485 Crain Highway, La Plata
• Contact: 301-843-2150; dorothea.smith42@gmail.com; www.charlescountymd.gov/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/1582/
• Hours: By appointment only
• Entrance fee: Free; donations accepted
The African American Heritage House, home of the African American Heritage Society of Charles County, Inc., is dedicated to fostering public awareness and understanding of the African American way of life as well as the culture and historical contributions of African Americans to the growth and development of Southern Maryland and the United States.
Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum
• Location: 3725 Dr. Samuel Mudd Road, Waldorf
• Contact: 301-274-9358; drmudd.org
• Entrance fee: $8 adults, $2 children (ages 6-12)
• Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays
The historical home of Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, the doctor who set the leg of presidential assassin John Wilkes Booth, is open to visitors from April to November. Guides dressed in period clothing give tours of the house and grounds. Tours start every 30 minutes, and the last daily house tour is at 3:30 p.m. Large tours are asked to email drmuddtours@gmail.com in advance. Closed Easter Sunday.
Historic Port Tobacco Village
• Location: 8430 Commerce Street, Port Tobacco
• Contact: 301-392-3418; HistoricDistrict@charlescountymd.gov; www.charlescountymd.gov/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/1567/
• Entrance fee: Free; donations accepted
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for walking tours of the Port Tobacco Courthouse, Stagg Hall and Burch House. Monday by appointment. Closed until April 2022.
Once the second-largest seaport in Maryland, Port Tobacco was settled in 1634 and listed on early world maps, according to their website. It was Charles County’s seat from 1727-1895, but its history extends even longer: encompassing Native American history, missionaries, revolutionaries, colonists, assassins and much more. Tours can be self-guided or led by guides during operating hours.
Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park
• Location: 11000 Crain Highway, Newburg
• Contact: 301-932-1900; labell@laa.cc; mdvets.cc
• Entrance fee: Free
• Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, except major holidays; extended hours for special events
The recently-opened museum aims to recognize and honor all U.S. military veterans and features exhibits, hosts events and more. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month and are open to the public.
Mount Aventine
• Location: Chapman State Park, 3452 Ferry Place, Indian Head
• Contact: friendsofchapmansp.org
• Hours: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April through September. The park itself is open daily dawn to dusk.
Mount Aventine, an antebellum manor house constructed in 1840 and 1860, rivals the look and feel of nearby Mount Vernon — but on Charles County’s side of the Potomac River. The property is one of the few Potomac plantations essentially retaining its original patent boundaries, according to the Friends of Chapman State Park website. It features beautiful views of the Virginia shoreline and surrounding fields in a peaceful setting.
Mount Carmel Monastery
• Location: 5678 Mt Carmel Road, La Plata
• Website: www.carmelofporttobacco.com
• Phone: 301-934-1654
• Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, May through October
Home to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of the Carmel of Port Tobacco, the monastery is the site of the first Carmelite monastery in the United States.
Port Tobacco One-Room School House
• Location: 7215 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco
• Contact: 301-934-9483; www.ccboe.com/departments/instruction/?page_id=7538
• Hours: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday during summer.
• Entrance fee: Free; donations accepted
Built circa 1876, the one-room school house was in use for 77 years by white students (1876-1924) and African American students (1924-1953), and later used as a meeting space and local library. It was restored and can be visited by appointment.
Thomas Stone National Historic Site
• Location: 6655 Rose Hill Road, Port Tobacco
• Website: www.nps.gov/thst
• Phone: 301-392-1776, ext. 302
• Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, March through December. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas day, also from late December to early March. Exact dates to be posted on website.
• Entrance fee: Free; donations accepted
Thomas Stone, a Maryland planter and lawyer, was one of 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence. The property and his family home, Haberdeventure, are a National Historic Site open to the public seasonally.
Smallwood Retreat House
• Location: Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road, Marbury
• Phone: 301-743-7613
• Hours: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May through September. Other times by appointment only.
• Entrance fee: No additional fee for Smallwood Retreat House, though park admission is $3 per person on weekends and holidays, April through October, and $3 per vehicle at all other times. Out-of-state residents add $2 to all day use service charges. The park itself is open year-round. From April to October, hours are from 5 a.m. to sunset; and from November to March, hours are 7 a.m. to sunset.
General William Smallwood, the highest-ranked Marylander who served in the American Revolutionary War, lived at the property today known as Smallwood’s Retreat. His restored house is open seasonally.