Charles County has a rich history. Located less than one hour from historic Annapolis, history buffs still find Charles County’s vicinity as convenient to the nation’s capital — as did other “visitors” through many eras.

The small town of Benedict is the site where British troops landed during the War of 1812, marched to Washington, D.C., and burned the city. Two of the wounded British soldiers died and were buried at Old Fields Chapel cemetery in Hughesville.