Hospital

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is located in Leonardtown.

MedStar Health, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, is a leading provider of health care in the mid-Atlantic region offering world-class health care through a network of convenient access locations.

During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, MedStar Health has kept its patients connected to care through technological innovations including increased tele-health services and video visits with care providers. The hospitals never stopped providing the services needed to their communities and our providers quickly adapted to and put into place new policies and procedures designed to protect not only patients, but employees as well.