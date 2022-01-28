MedStar Health, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, is a leading provider of health care in the mid-Atlantic region offering world-class health care through a network of convenient access locations.
During the most recent COVID-19 pandemic, MedStar Health has kept its patients connected to care through technological innovations including increased telehealth services and video visits with care providers. The hospitals never stopped providing the services needed to their communities and our providers quickly adapted to and put into place new policies and procedures designed to protect not only patients, but employees as well.
MedStar Health continues to grow its network of care throughout Southern Maryland. Primary and specialty physicians are available at a variety of locations. Visit MedStarStMarys.org/Community for a complete listing of healthcare options, locations, and contact information.
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital
Founded in 1912, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is a full-service, nonprofit hospital offering emergency, acute inpatient, and outpatient care.
MedStar St. Mary’s is committed to providing the Southern Maryland community with close access to primary and specialty health care. Following its 2009 merger with MedStar Health, the hospital has been able to recruit new physicians and specialists to the area and has expanded services in imaging, orthopedics, vascular surgery, oncology, women’s care, breast health, bariatrics, pediatrics, and neurology, among other areas.
As a member of the MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is closely aligned with MedStar Washington Hospital Center, one of the most advanced cardiac care centers in the region.
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is located at 25500 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. For more information, call 301-475-8981. For contact information for physicians, visit MedStarStMarys.org and use the Find-a-Doc feature or call 301-475-6088.
A variety of state-of-the-art care services are available through MedStar St. Mary’s, including:
Imaging
The hospital’s imaging group is comprised of subspecialty and fellowship-trained radiologists staffed by MedStar Medical Group Radiology. The group brings expertise in interventional radiology and nuclear medicine and has expanded the array of services offered at the hospital which includes MRIs, CT scans, and X-rays.
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has recently added a new stereotactic breast biopsy system which offers superior tomosynthesis imaging in 3D and 2D. The hospital’s Breast Imaging Center has recently received the American College of Radiology “Breast Imaging Center of Excellence” accreditation.
Cancer Care & Infusion Services
Now part of the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute, MedStar St. Mary’s Cancer Care & Infusion Services, or CCIS, is an ambulatory clinic providing biotherapy and chemotherapy administration, transfusions, venous access device management, and intravenous hydration and antibiotics. Through CCIS patients can also get connected to clinical trials throughout the region. The hospital employs a tumor registrar whose role is to identify, register, and maintain records for county cancer patients, as well as a navigator to guide patients through cancer care.
Wound Healing Center
The MedStar Wound Healing Center, opened in 2013, houses two hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers and offers the latest technologies to help care for people with chronic, non-healing wounds caused by conditions such as venous stasis, diabetes, burns, radiation therapy, or post-surgical wounds.
Pulmonary, Cardiac Rehabilitation Center
MedStar St. Mary’s opened The Grace Anne Dorney Pulmonary and Cardiac Rehabilitation Center in 2010 with a birthday gift from Dorney’s husband, news broadcaster Ted Koppel. The center provides trained staff and workout equipment to help anyone experiencing heart and lung conditions expand their respiratory functions. The center also offers MedFit, a health and wellness program for individuals who want to lower health risk factors.
Women’s Health and Birthing Center
The Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center features five birthing rooms, 11 private single-patient postpartum suites, and an antepartum testing room. The postpartum patient rooms recently underwent an extensive renovation that included installation of expanded, spa-like bathrooms, new furnishings and artwork, and more.
Outpatient Pavilion services
The Outpatient Pavilion provides a comfortable and accessible space for a variety of outpatient services including imaging, specialty physicians and Cancer Care & Infusion Services. Located within the imaging suite is the hospital’s Women’s Health Services, offering mammography, bone densitometry, and ultrasound. The Outpatient Pavilion’s second floor houses specialists such as three orthopedic surgeons with MedStar Orthopaedic Institute, a vascular surgeon with the MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute, a bariatric and general surgeon, and ear/nose/and throat specialists, and a neurologist.
Health Connections
Health Connections is the community health and education program at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Programs are offered in the Outpatient Pavilion and in the community including East Run Center in Lexington Park. Health Connections offers community leadership in health-focused coalitions aimed at improving the overall health of the community. Programs offered include chronic disease self-management programs; support groups for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke, cancer, and bariatric surgery; individual medical nutrition and diabetes counseling; a breastfeeding resource center; and parents-to-be classes and support groups. Classes are listed on the hospital’s website at MedStarStMarys.org/Calendar and in the hospital’s quarterly Healthy Living magazine. Call 301-475-6019 for information or to register.
Access Health
A continuation of the Health Enterprise Zone Initiative, this program consists of nurses and neighborhood wellness advocates available to assist citizens with stabilizing medical conditions through a variety of offerings tailored to the individual needs of the client. To see if you qualify or to ask for assistance, call 240-237-8272.
MedStar Health Urgent Care
Located at the St. Mary’s Medical Center in Charlotte Hall, 37767 Market Drive, Suite 100, and at 44980 St Andrew’s Church Road in California, MedStar Urgent Care offers walk-in, extended-hour access to medical care for acute illness and injury seven days a week. Call 301-290-1499.
Hospice of St. Mary’s
Hospice of St. Mary’s offers care for those with a life-threatening illness. Hospice focuses on patient and family-centered care that addresses the physical, emotional, spiritual, and practical needs of the patient. Hospice cares for patients in a variety of settings: home, nursing homes, assisted living centers and the Hospice of St. Mary’s Hospice House, which includes six private bedrooms. The facility is located at 44724 Hospice Lane in Callaway. Visit HospiceofStMarys.org or call 301-994-3023 for more information.
MedStar Eye Physicians
MedStar Eye Physicians’ ophthalmologists are trained in the latest techniques — both medical and surgical — for diagnosing and treating a wide variety of disorders, conditions, and injuries of the eye. Care is offered at two Charlotte Hall locations: MedStar Eye Physicians at 30065 Business Center Drive, Suite 1; and Whitten Laser Eye in the St. Mary’s Medical Center, 37767 Market Drive, Suite 103. Visit MedStarStMarys.org/EyeCare or call 301-290-5915.
MedStar Pharmacy
MedStar Pharmacy at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is an on-site outpatient pharmacy available for services like those offered by other retail pharmacies. MedStar Pharmacy offers everyone — outpatients, walk-ins, hospital associates and patients — prescription drug services and various over-the-counter medications. MedStar Pharmacy at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is located inside the hospital’s Emergency Department entrance. For information, call 240-434-7351.
East Run Center
The East Run Center is a multi-practice office with primary care for the entire family, psychiatry, care coordination, Laboratory services, dental services, and Health Connections classes and programs. Most insurance plans are accepted, and new patients are welcome. The center is located at 45870 East Run Drive, Lexington Park, near Great Mills High School. To schedule an appointment, call 240-237-8557.
MedStar St. Mary’s Laboratory Centers
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital offers phlebotomy services at three locations in St. Mary’s County. Walk-ins are accepted for general blood testing; other tests may require an appointment. Laboratory centers are located within the main building of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown; the Belmont Building, 23000 Moakley St., Suite 205, Leonardtown; and the East Run Center, 45870 East Run Road, Lexington Park. Visit MedStarStMarys.org/Laboratory for hours and contact information.