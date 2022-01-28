St. Mary’s County boasts a rich culture and heritage illustrated in a number of museums — sites that take visitors back to 1634 when the first adventurers stepped ashore, that share the contributions of African-Americans and that explain the aviation advances performed at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, to name a few.
Piney Point Lighthouse
Located at the end of Lighthouse Road in Piney Point is the Piney Point Lighthouse. Built in 1836, it stands as one of the four remaining lighthouses on the Potomac River.
The 35-foot lighthouse was operated for 128 years until it was decommissioned by the U.S. Coast Guard in 1964. During its history, many notable Americans came to the Piney Point area for summer vacations.
The museum exhibits trace the history of the lighthouse and its keepers and offers exhibits depicting the construction and operation of the lighthouse and the role of the U.S. Coast Guard. The Potomac River Maritime Exhibit houses the museum’s historic wooden boat collection on permanent loan from the Paul Hall Center for Maritime Training and Education.
Another highlight is the story of a German submarine, the U-1105 Black Panther, a “wonder weapon” of World War II discovered to have ingenious stealth characteristics, the first of its kind.
The Piney Point Lighthouse, Museum and Historic Park also offers a kayak launch, picnic and pier facilities with panoramic views of the Potomac River and a natural landscape. Boaters are welcome. Visitors may also shop at the Crab Claw Museum Store for unique and local gifts.
For information on hours and admission prices, call the museum at 301-994-1471, or visit their Facebook page.
The grounds are open and free to the public daily from sunrise to sunset year-round and are handicap accessible. Adult group and student tours are welcome and available by prearrangement.
The Piney Point Lighthouse, Museum and Historic Park is operated by the Museum Division of the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks.
Drayden African-American Schoolhouse
The Drayden African-American Schoolhouse is located on its original site on Cherryfield Road in Drayden. The schoolhouse is a frame building with its foundation resting on tree trunks. Built in 1890, it was in use until 1944. The structure marks the era of segregated schools in St. Mary’s County. Acquired by St. Mary’s County government in 2000, this site is preserved and interpreted within the Museum Division of the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks.
This site is only open with a pre-arranged tour. To schedule a tour, call the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum site supervisor at 301-994-1471.
Historic St. Mary’s City
Situated on the land where Maryland’s colonists established their first permanent community and the state’s first capital, Historic St. Mary’s City is an outdoor living history museum and one of the finest 17th-century archaeology sites in the United States. Costumed interpreters in re-created settings tell the stories of Maryland’s first years.
Outdoor exhibits include Town Center, where visitors can tour Smith’s Ordinary and learn to operate a reproduction press at the Print House. The Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation, a working colonial farm where it’s always 1667, features working gardens and heritage livestock. At the Woodland Indian Hamlet, visitors discover how Maryland’s first inhabitants lived prior to the arrival of the English, and how their lives changed after the colony’s establishment. Sailors’ stories of the tobacco trade and immigration are told across the deck of the Maryland Dove, a re-creation of a 17th-century merchant ship. At the St. John’s Site Museum, visitors discover how archaeologists and historians uncover the past. The reconstructed State House of 1676 is a popular venue for weddings and corporate events.
Special events held throughout the year offer visitors opportunities to learn how professional archaeologists uncover the past, discover the culture of the American Indians that lived in this area, and explore different aspects of the colonial experience in tidewater Maryland.
Call 240-895-4990 or visit www.hsmcdigshistory.org for more information.
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum
The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, a member supported museum, is charged with the preservation and presentation of the Navy’s achievements in aviation research, development, testing and evaluation at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. Its three main missions are to preserve, educate and inspire. The museum also honors the men and women who pioneered naval aviation and the many NASA astronauts and other graduates of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.
The museum is the repository of artifacts, photographs and film, documents and related heritage memorabilia demonstrating the full span of research, development, test and evaluation of naval aircraft. The museum’s indoor exhibition spaces contain unique and diverse flight-test related artifacts such as: an exact replica of the A-1 Triad, the Navy’s first aircraft; the X-35 prototype for the Joint Strike Fighter, the Navy’s newest aircraft; an extensive unmanned aerial vehicle collection; a broad ranging propulsion gallery, and a host of other exhibits that entertain both young and older visitors. The museum hosts a simulator facility.
Outdoor exhibits include over twenty aircraft exhibits on loan from the U.S. Navy as well as flight test aircraft owned by the museum. Walk the flight line and view at close hand aircraft from the Navy’s past, present and future.
The newest building in the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum complex, including a St. Mary’s County Visitors Center, has become an iconic landmark in the county. Rental of the facilities for private functions is available by contacting the museum manager.
The museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, adjacent to Patuxent River Gate 1 and the museum office can be reached at 301-863-1900. More information is available on the website at www.paxmuseum.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @paxmuseum.
Sotterley Plantation
Historic Sotterley Plantation’s history dates back to the turn of the 18th century. Many people have called Sotterley home. Some came here to prosper; others worked the land, either for wages or under bondage. Sotterley today consists of almost 100 acres of breathtaking beauty on the Patuxent River that includes more than six miles of nature trails, colonial revival gardens, organic farming methods, a summer Farmer’s Market, and more than 20 historic structures, including the 1703 Plantation House and Sotterley’s only surviving original slave cabin that illustrates the life conditions of many St. Mary’s County people from the mid-1800s into the early 20th century.
Sotterley offers a wide variety of tours, events and educational programming throughout the year for all ages that tells our story and reveals its relevance to us today. Visit www.sotterley.org for hours of operation, admission, programming information and ways to support Sotterley’s mission.
St. Clement’s Island Museum
The St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at Colton’s Point and within view of the island where Maryland’s first settlers landed in 1634. The museum focuses on this early colonial history as well as history of life on the Potomac River.
St. Clement’s Island is a Maryland state park that offers hiking trails, interpretive panels that describe the natural history, events that took place there and picnic and pier facilities. A replica of the Blackistone Lighthouse sits on the south end of the island and is open for guided tours on occasion during summer months. St. Clement’s Island, located in the Potomac River, is accessible by boat, or the museum’s weekend water-taxi service to the island, June through September, weather permitting.
The museum, which operates under the supervision of the Museum Division of St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks, first opened in 1975. Also on the grounds of the museum are a circa-1820, one-room schoolhouse, a 1919 Potomac River dory boat exhibit, a riverside picnic area and pier facilities for boaters. The museum and grounds are handicap accessible.
Adult group and student tours are welcome and available by pre-arrangement. Call 301-769-2222 or or visit www.co.saint-marys.md.us/recreate or follow the museum on Facebook.
St. Mary’s County Historic Society
Established in 1951 as a private, not-for-profit organization, the mission of the Historical Society is to collect, preserve, research and interpret the history of St. Mary’s County. The Society has published its journal, the Chronicles of St. Mary’s, for 65 years.
Housed in Tudor Hall, the society’s headquarters in Leonardtown, are a research center, archives, bookstore and exhibit areas. Tudor Hall was originally constructed in the 1760s. It was also the home of the first county public library. The society purchased Tudor Hall in late 1984.
The society also runs the Old Jail Museum and Tourism Information Center, which was originally built in 1876. Exhibits include a recreation of Dr. Philip J. Bean’s medical office, original jail cells and artifacts related to the county.
For information on the St. Mary’s County Historical Society, call 301-475-2467, or email smchsdirector@md.metrocast.net or visit www.stmaryshistory.org.