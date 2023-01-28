The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks provides a variety of facilities and activities for residents.
The department, with headquarters at the Patuxent Building in Leonardtown, develops and maintains the local park system, consisting of more than 1,700 acres of open space dedicated to public use. This includes 22 parks, 15 public landings, various athletic facility sites, the Wicomico Shores Golf Course and its clubhouse featuring The Riverview Restaurant, the St. Clement’s Island Museum, the Piney Point Museum and Park and the Old Jail. Other parks include Elmer Brown, Cardinal Gibbons, Carver Heights Community, Cecil, Chancellor's Run, Chaptico, Dorsey, Elmer Brown, Elms Beach, Fifth District, Jarboesville, Lancaster, Laurel Ridge, Lexington Manor Passive, Miedzinski, Myrtle Point, Nicolet, Piney Point Historic, Seventh District, Snow Hill, St. Andrews Estates, St. Clements Shores and Town Creek.
The 11-mile Three Notch Trail for hiking and biking is built from Charlotte Hall to Laurel Grove in Mechanicsville. The Hollywood Soccer Complex has six soccer fields next to Hollywood Elementary School.
The department also manages a historic shipwreck preserve in Piney Point, the African-American schoolhouse in Drayden, the Leonard Hall, Margaret Brent, Hollywood and Carver recreation centers, gymnastics center, skate park and “sprayground” at Nicolet Park and the Great Mills Swimming Pool. The pool is covered with an air-inflated “bubble” for year-round use. Program offerings at the pool include open swim times, lessons, swim team use, water aerobics, party rentals, senior swimming and therapeutic recreation. Call the pool at 301-866-6560.
Alcoholic beverages are not allowed in county parks without a permit. Parks close at sunset unless special permission is granted in writing by the recreation and parks department. Open campfires are not allowed. Grills are available at some parks. Organized youth and adult leagues have priority for ballfields. If you anticipate using a ball field, you should obtain a field permit.
More than 100 youth and adult programs are offered in the county, encompassing a range of educational, therapeutic, leisure and sports activities. The department also operates before- and after-school programs, summer day camps and sports camps. For more about facilities, programs and registration, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Pavilions
There are eight picnic pavilions available for rental in county parks. Each pavilion accommodates about 100 people, with additional picnic tables nearby for larger groups, with the exception of the pavilions at John V. Baggett Park at Laurel Grove, Dorsey Park 2, Nicolet Park and Chancellor’s Run Regional Park, which each accommodate about 60. Reservations are required to ensure exclusive use for a group and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a pavilion with a credit card, call on weekdays at 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
Pavilions are available at the following parks: John V. Baggett Park at Laurel Grove on Route 235 south of Mechanicsville has ballfields, a playground, trails, tennis and basketball courts and restrooms; Fifth District Park on Route 6 in New Market has ballfields, a hiking trail, tennis and basketball courts, horseshoe pits and restrooms; Dorsey Park on Route 245 in Hollywood contains the same amenities as Fifth District, with a playground. Dorsey Park now has two pavilions for rental. Cecil Park on St. George’s Church Road in Valley Lee has ballfields, a playground, tennis courts, horseshoe pits and restrooms; and Elms Beach on Bay Forest Road south of Lexington Park offers a view of the Chesapeake Bay, a saltwater pond, playground, hiking trails and portable toilets. Also, a pavilion at Nicolet Park is available for rental; Nicolet Park includes a ball field, basketball court, playground, restrooms and a skate park and water sprayground. A pavilion was added at Chancellor’s Run Park, which also has ballfields, a new playground, tennis and basketball courts and restrooms. John G. Lancaster Park has a small and large pavilions, dog park, two synthetic turf fields and three grass fields and a disc golf course.
Rental fee is $220 for large pavilions (5th District, Dorsey 1, Elms, Cecil), and $170 for small pavilions (Nicolet, Dorsey 2, Chancellor’s Run and Baggett).
Rules to know
A mandatory park attendant staffing fee for groups of more than 150 is $20 per number of event hours. A pavilion alcohol consumption permit is $100; if approved, alcohol consumption is only for the pavilion area and not the entire park. Alcohol consumption permits are not available for Nicolet Park, Elms Beach Park and Chancellor’s Run. Fees will be returned if a reservation is canceled in writing at least two weeks before the event (minus a $25 administrative fee). Inclement weather is not a reason for refund. Reservations must be made at least one week in advance.
Public waterfront
St. Mary’s County’s Department of Recreation and Parks maintains a number of public waterfront landings in the county. Eight of these locations have boat ramps and another seven have no motorized boat launching facilities; some are suitable for canoe/kayak launching. The department’s rules and regulations apply to all the facilities. All landings are closed between sunset and sunrise with the exception of loading and unloading boats. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
• Ramps, parked vehicles, bulkhead and pier access are not to be blocked;
• No overnight parking, camping, night fishing or open fires allowed;
• Posted “no fishing or crabbing” signs are to be obeyed;
• Boats and equipment are not to be left at the landings;
• Do not leave residential trash in trash cans at the landings;
• No alcohol consumption is allowed at the landings;
• Glass bottles and containers are prohibited;
• No littering allowed.
Abell’s Wharf, off Route 244, Leonardtown, has a boat ramp, pier and ample parking; Bushwood Wharf, end of Route 239, Bushwood, has a boat ramp, a pier and ample parking; Chaptico Wharf, Chaptico Wharf Road, Maddox, has a boat ramp, a pier and ample parking; Clarke’s Landing, Clarke’s Landing Road, Hollywood, has a boat ramp and minimal parking; Forest Landing, Forest Landing Road, Hollywood, has a boat ramp, a pier and ample parking; Piney Point Landing, Route 5 to Route 249, just before the St. George Island Bridge, Piney Point, has a boat ramp, a pier and ample parking; St. Inigoes Landing, at the end of Beachville Road, St. Inigoes, has a boat ramp, a pier and ample parking; and Wicomico Shores Landing, off Route 234 in Chaptico, has a boat ramp, a pier, small playground and parking. The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Park also has a canoe/kayak launch which is open during museum operating hours.
Elms Beach Park, off Route 235 and Bay Forest Road, Dameron; and Myrtle Point Park, off Route 4 and Patuxent Boulevard, California, and Snow Hill Park off South Sandgates Road, Oakville, have beach access. Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Park, off Route 249 and Lighthouse Road, Piney Point has a public pier and beach access, but no swimming. Elms and Myrtle Point waterfront parks have entrance fees on weekends and holidays; daily pass is $7 for county residents and $25 for out-of-county visitors. Season passes are also available for one or both parks; see the Recreation and Parks website for more information on entrance fees.
To learn more
For more information on St. Mary’s County parks, facilities or programs, see www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800.
And there's more
There’s something for everyone looking to enjoy the outdoors at state parks in St. Mary’s County.
They include Greenwell State Park in Hollywood, Point Lookout State Park in Scotland, St. Clement’s Island State Park in Coltons Point, St. Mary’s River State Park north of Great Mills and Newtowne Neck State Park in Compton. For information about state parks in St. Mary’s, call 301-872-5688.