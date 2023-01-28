The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks provides a variety of facilities and activities for residents.

The department, with headquarters at the Patuxent Building in Leonardtown, develops and maintains the local park system, consisting of more than 1,700 acres of open space dedicated to public use. This includes 22 parks, 15 public landings, various athletic facility sites, the Wicomico Shores Golf Course and its clubhouse featuring The Riverview Restaurant, the St. Clement’s Island Museum, the Piney Point Museum and Park and the Old Jail. Other parks include Elmer Brown, Cardinal Gibbons, Carver Heights Community, Cecil, Chancellor's Run, Chaptico, Dorsey, Elmer Brown, Elms Beach, Fifth District, Jarboesville, Lancaster, Laurel Ridge, Lexington Manor Passive, Miedzinski, Myrtle Point, Nicolet, Piney Point Historic, Seventh District, Snow Hill, St. Andrews Estates, St. Clements Shores and Town Creek. 