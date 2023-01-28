St. Mary’s County government can be reached at 301-475-4200 or at www.stmarysmd.com.
Licenses
• The Loveville branch of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration offers a range of services, offering both driver licensing and vehicle registration services, title work and driver tests. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Driver road tests are by appointment only. Visit www.mva.maryland.gov/locations/stmaryscounty.htm.
• Alcohol beverage licenses can be applied for through the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board at 41650 Tudor Hall Road, first floor. Call 301-475-7844, ext. 71600, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/alcohol/BeverageBoard.
• Boat tags and commercial watermen’s licenses for Maryland can be obtained at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources office in Calvert County, on Route 231 by the Benedict bridge at 6904 Hallowing Lane. Call 410-535-3382 or 866-688-3823.
• Building permits are initially requested through the St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management at the Patuxent Building, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. This will be the first of a number of approvals needed from different governmental agencies. The permits office number is 301-475-4200, ext. 71500, and its counter opens for business at 8:30 a.m. on weekdays, closing at 2 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and is open until 4:30 p.m. the rest of the week. Visit www.stmarysmd.com/lugm/.
• Business licenses for some occupations, such as construction, restaurants and traders, can be obtained on the first floor of the county circuit courthouse in the office of land, licenses and records. Call 301-475-7844, ext. 4576, or visit mdcourts.gov/clerks/stmarys/business.
• Some home-occupation licenses can be obtained at the department of land use and growth management. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71500 or email lugm@stmarysmd.com.
• Marriage licenses are issued by the clerk of the court in St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse. The clerk of the court can be reached at 301-475-7844, ext. 74567.
Law and order
• Animal wardens work out of the emergency communications building in Leonardtown and can be reached at 301-475-8018, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 301-475-8016 after hours in an emergency.
• Dead animal removal on county roads is handled by the county’s department of public works and transportation, which is located on St. Andrew’s Church Road. The number is 301-863-8401. For removal of dead animals on state roadways, call the Maryland State Highway Administration shop in Loveville at 301-475-4200, ext. 73540.
• The county’s circuit courthouse is in downtown Leonardtown at 41605 Courthouse Drive. The clerk of the court can be reached at 301-475-7844, ext. 74567.
• District court is on the second floor of the Carter office building, 23110 Leonard Hall Drive. The number is 301-880-2700.
• Domestic-relations magistrate is in the county circuit courthouse. Call 301-475-7844, ext. 4120.
• Traffic tickets can be paid at district court in the second floor of the Carter office building. The district court’s number in Leonardtown is 301-880-2700.
Information and services
• St. Mary’s County Health Department is located at 21580 Peabody St. in Leonardtown. Call 301-475-4330 or visit www.smchd.org. The office is open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• St. Mary’s County Economic Development office is on the second floor of the Potomac Building at the governmental center, 23115 Leonard Hall Drive. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71400, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/ded.
• Tourism information is available at 800-327-9023 and at www.visitstmarysmd.com.
• Agriculture extension educators from the University of Maryland work in the St. Mary’s County Agricultural Service Center north of Leonardtown at 26737 Radio Station Way, Suite E. Call 301-475-4484.
• Assessment values for residential and commercial properties are administered by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation, located on the second floor of the Joseph D. Carter Building, 23110 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown. Call the office at 301-880-2900 or visit the state site at www.dat.state.md.us.
• Bus service information is available by calling the St. Mary’s Transit System at 301-475-4200, ext. 71120, between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or visiting www.stmarysmd.com/dpw.
• County agriculture and seafood information can be obtained by calling 240-309-4021.
• County government information in general can be obtained from the public information office on the first floor of the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St., or by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71340, or visiting www.stmarysmd.com.
• The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services is located at the Garvey Senior Activity Center at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown; call 301-475-4200, ext. 71080. The Loffler Senior Activity Center is at 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills; call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658. The Northern Senior Activity Center is at 29655 Charlotte Hall Road in Charlotte Hall; call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101. Visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging.
• The county’s human resources department is on the third floor of the Potomac Building, 23115 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71100, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/hro/index.asp.
• The Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County is at The Gateways, at 21155 Lexwood Drive, Lexington Park. Call 301-866-6590 or visit www.stmaryshousing.org.
• Land records can be located on the first floor of the county circuit courthouse. Call 301-790-7413. They can also be found online at mdlandrec.net and plats.net.
• Passports can be applied for at post offices in Abell, Callaway, Lexington Park, Patuxent River and St. Mary’s City. Call 301-862-2380 to make an appointment.
• Social services is located on the first floor of the Carter office building, 23110 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown. Call 240-895-7000. A satellite office is at 21775 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park and can be reached with the same number.
• Sports programs for children and adults are run by the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks located in the Patuxent Building, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive Leonardtown. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate.
• St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 301-737-3001 or at smcchamber.com. It is located at 22738 Maple Road, Suite 104, in Lexington Park.
• The St. Mary’s County Historical Society’s main office at Tudor Hall is opened limited hours at 41680 Tudor Place, Leonardtown. The museum and office can be reached at 301-475-2467. The research center’s number is 301-475-9455. Visit stmaryshistory.org.
• Voter registration is done at the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections, 23250 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. The board of election’s number is 301-475-4200, ext. 71625, or visit www.co.saint-marys.md.us/supervisorofelections/.
• Wills can be filed in the St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse with the register of wills. Call 301-475-5566 or visit http://registers.maryland.gov/main/stmarys.html.
• Property taxes are paid to the St. Mary’s County Treasurer in the Patuxent Building, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive Leonardtown. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 73300, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/treasurer/index.asp.