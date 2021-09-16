A budget adjustment for the pending receipt of nearly $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds appears well on its way to approval by the Calvert County commissioners.
The board held a public hearing during its Tuesday meeting on the ambitious allocation plan developed by county government staff. No members of the public showed up or called to weigh in on the issue.
In a memo to the commissioners, Sharon Strand, acting finance and budget director, said the funds from U.S. Treasury were appropriated to Maryland officials, who in turn “appropriated these funds to various state and local agencies in an effort to cover any necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency and recovery efforts.”
The federal government allocated $65.1 billion from the rescue plan act to aid in the recovery from the adverse economic impacts of COVID-19.
The largest local allocation is $3.2 million to be spent over two fiscal years for a broadband buildout project.
The next highest allocation is $2 million to provide “premium pay” for “non-teleworking” employees.
Several infrastructure projects are in the plan, including nearly $500,000 over two fiscal years for the St. Leonard water tower, well and extension.
End Hunger in Calvert will receive a $533,000 grant from the county’s ARPA plan.
Some manpower issues are also addressed for one fiscal year. They include a home inmate monitor ($84,000), a contracted grant coordinator ($55,000), a temporary grant staff position ($84,000) and temporary emergency medical services staffing ($763,644).
Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) made the motion to close the public record with the board’s final decision to be made following a waiting period of at least 10 days. Approval will result in a positive adjustment of $8.98 million to the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget.
No discussion or comment regarding the proposed budget supplement plan followed the motion, which was passed unanimously.
A second public hearing was held to adjust the fiscal 2022 budget by accepting an additional $77,031 from the Maryland Department of Commerce.
In a memo to the commissioners, Kelly Robertson-Slagle, Calvert’s director of economic development, stated the additional cash was allocated “to continue assisting those businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are establishing an online sales process and/or establishing a teleworking program.”
Again, no public comment was rendered either in person or by phone.
A motion to approve the budget adjustment and agree to a grant modification with the state commerce department was approved unanimously.
Robertson-Slagle told the commissioners that the economic development department so far has distributed approximately $3 million to adversely affected county businesses.
