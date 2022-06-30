The 2022 Maryland Republican primary election will be Mark N. Fisher’s fourth campaign. The 59-year-old Baltimore native and Prince Frederick resident has only a single opponent in the primary, St. Leonard resident Kevin Merillat. No Democrat has filed to run in District 27C.
Fisher is a graduate of George Washington University, married with three children and the managing member of Telcom Capital Group LLC.
He was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2010.
Fiduciary matters in Annapolis top the veteran lawmaker’s list of concerns.
“I believe that government spending is out of control,” said Fisher, which he added, “has resulted in absurdly high gas taxes, unsustainable income tax rates and soul-crushing regulation. All must be addressed in Annapolis.”
Fisher told Southern Maryland News he supports “suspending and rewriting the Kirwan Blueprint because Kirwan imposes “massive spending mandates on Calvert County and will force a significant tax increase. Kirwan is not affordable for the citizens of Calvert County.”
Fisher said he supports “an emergency special session in Annapolis to suspend the gas tax, suspend electricity taxes, permanently eliminate all retirement income taxes, abolish the business personal property tax and lower the income tax rate for all Marylanders.”
The incumbent delegate noted Maryland “has a budget surplus in excess of $7 billion,” which was amassed through “over-taxation and overspending.”
Fisher labeled the “out of control taxation combined with out of control government spending in both Annapolis and Washington” as the most pressing issue for Maryland voters.
“Put simply, government is not supposed to be so big, so intrusive and so punitive,” Fisher stated.
Fisher noted he has the highest Conservative Political Action Conference rating in Maryland, plus is endorsed by the National Rifle Association, Maryland Farm Bureau, Maryland Business and Responsive Government and Maryland Right to Life.
Early primary voting in Maryland will be July 7-14. The primary is July 19.