A former Charles public school employee pleaded guilty to charges related to sex crimes involving minors less than a week before he was scheduled to go on trial.
Daylin Roy Davis, 27, of Waldorf pled guilty to two counts of felony sexual abuse of a minor and one count of felony third-degree sex offense on Nov. 30, according to Maryland Case Search.
Davis entered the plea in front of Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr.
In pleading guilty, Davis avoided a trial scheduled to begin last week that would have included six other charges, including additional sexual abuse of a minor and felony third-degree sex offense charges.
The agreement also dismissed charges of felony sexual solicitation of a minor and three misdemeanor fourth-degree sex offense charges.
On March 11, an administrator at Westlake High School reportedly observed Davis engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Davis was an instructional assistant at Westlake, and also served as freshman basketball and cross country coach at North Point High School.
According to charging documents, the case was referred to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office based on inappropriate communications found on the victim’s cellphone.
Davis exchanged numerous text messages with the victim between Sept. 24 2021, and March 8, 2022, soliciting sexual acts from the student.
Hall passes were also offered to the student to help avoid detection from teachers and other students.
Through the course of their investigation, Charles sheriff's detectives identified a second student that had been sexually solicited by Davis.
Davis was fired from his position in the public school system on March 15.
Detectives also discovered that Davis received two years of probation after pleading guilty to charges related to an inappropriate relationship he had with a minor in Mineral County, W.V., in May 2017.
According to a copy of the plea agreement obtained by Southern Maryland News, Davis will be subject to a psychosexual evaluation prior to sentencing on Feb. 7.
Davis faces between 10 and 23 years in prison and will have to register with the sex offender registry for life.