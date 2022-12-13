Daylin Roy Davis

Daylin Roy Davis, 27, of Waldorf was accused of numerous inappropriate acts with students while employed as an instructional assistant in a Charles public high school.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A former Charles public school employee pleaded guilty to charges related to sex crimes involving minors less than a week before he was scheduled to go on trial.

Daylin Roy Davis, 27, of Waldorf pled guilty to two counts of felony sexual abuse of a minor and one count of felony third-degree sex offense on Nov. 30, according to Maryland Case Search.

