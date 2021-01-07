A new coffee vendor is coming to Charles County later this month, serving up a variety of products while operating from a truck and pop-up shops.
The Grind House will conduct its soft launch on Jan. 24 at Life’s Journey in Waldorf, offering potential customers the ability to participate in a coffee and/or tea tasting. Founder Brittany Yates, 31, said that while the business will sell coffee, tea, and later sandwiches and salads, at the same time she wants to encourage people to pursue their dreams through entrepreneurship.
“When I started my business, one of the things I always found myself doing was going to coffee shops and working,” Yates said. “A group of creatives will always be at a coffee shop or co-working space, and so what I wanted to do was have a place where I can encourage people to pursue their dreams while also having a cup of coffee.”
Yates said being able to pursue fulfillment and thrive off of a passion motivated her to start the business, in addition to being able to help others pursue their dreams through the business. The Grind House began selling products online last October and has since been working toward the soft launch date.
“We have gotten such a huge response of people who want to attend,” Yates said. “So many people have been interested, saying how happy they are this is coming to the county or sending ideas on things we can implement.”
Yates said that she enjoys helping people and any business she has started has centered around that. She said every coffee sleeve will come with a motivational note, giving the Grind House its unique touch.
“The mission for the Grind House is to serve the community with great coffee and excellent customer service, while encouraging people to pursue their dreams,” Yates said. The truck plans to benefit and support local businesses advertisement opportunities, partnerships and alliances.
For anyone inspired by the Grind House to create and pursue entrepreneurship, Yates said she likes to be honest and tell people that it is not easy. Yates said television and social media may make it seem easier than it is, however just because it can be hard does not mean it’s not fulfilling.
“Don’t compare your timeline to others, everyone’s success happens at a different time and different way,” Yates said. “Just focus on your mission, vision and purpose, don’t give up because it will get hard. I would encourage people to keep your eyes stayed upon what it is you want to do and follow it through.”
The Grind House can be found on Facebook and Instagram @thegrindhouseusa, as well as at the website thegrindhouseusa.com. The Jan. 24 soft launch will adhere to CDC guidelines, with masks and temperature checks required for entry and the purchase of tickets. Tickets will allow the selection of a time slot, each being 15 minutes.
The Grind House will also be functioning at other pop-up events in the future, with further information online or on social media.
