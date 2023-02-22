The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold an in-person public comment hearing on the request by the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative to increase its electric distribution rates by $15.75 million.

The utility’s customers and other interested parties are welcome to take part in the hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at SMECO’s headquarters, located at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville. Public Utility Law Judge Christine L. Burke will preside. The hearing will begin with a presentation by SMECO.