Homicide detectives with the Charles County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one dead at the Master Suites Hotel in Waldorf on Monday, according to a press release.
Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 21, patrol officers responded to the hotel, located in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a victim inside of a room with a gunshot wound.
The man, identified as Kenneth Dionel Brawner, 29, of Waldorf, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Preliminary investigation showed that a suspect or suspects entered the room and shot the victim. Detectives are working on leads and developing a motive, but the incident does not appear to be a random shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.