The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation held an event Aug. 6 to commemorate and thank donors and supporters of the hospital who have been taking part in their program since spring.
The Thankful Thursday program has seen the foundation collect food, gifts, personal protective equipment and other donations to support the essential healthcare workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Hospital employees were able to speak with the donors that supported them at the height of the pandemic, with social distancing measures in place.
Employees were able to thank those that kept them fed and in good spirits while on the front lines battling the pandemic. Noel Cervino, president and CEO of Charles Regional, said the idea of the event was to recognize all the people in the community who donated time, resources, food and everything else to support the hospital’s work through the pandemic.
“The response from the community has been incredible. We knew that the community was with us going into this, but I think the amount of support has just been overwhelming to us,” Cervino said. “We couldn’t be more appreciative of the community and the way they have supported and continue to do so. For that support we are ever grateful.”
Cervino listed organizations who have donated to the foundation thus far, including but not limited to Silver Skewers, Domino’s Pizza, Rita’s of La Plata, Apple Spice Junction, Jersey Mike’s, local real estate agents, Rotary Club La Plata, Pizza Hotline, Hooper Associates, Little Ceasar’s, Simpson Insurance, Dash-In, Melwood and the College of Southern Maryland. Donations have also been received from as far as North Carolina and California.
“It’s been a wonderful experience for us to see the support that our community has exhibited and continues to exhibit,” Cervino said. “I have no doubt we will continue to exhibit as this goes on.”
Mary Potter and Alberta Santora, volunteers through the auxiliary of the foundation, both used to volunteer inside the hospital until the virus disallowed any non-employees or patients from entering. Since then, both have been finding ways to contribute to the healthcare workers they have served in the past.
“I really miss being here, it was my second home,” Potter said. “I have been here 12 years and last year I had 11,000 hours. They gave me these papers recently to fill out to see how many hours I would have been here, so I am doing it for them.”
Santora said she contributed financial donations while Potter gave cooked goods. Santora said she enjoyed volunteering in the hospital previously at the information desk and getting to meet patients, their families and friends was an enjoyable experience.
“We couldn’t be with them because we couldn’t get into the building,” Santora said. “Just the bread, cake, food, whatever was given, that was the help that the nurses and doctors appreciated and still do.”
Joseph Stine, manager of the intensive care unit at Charles Regional, said the response from the community has been very uplifting to the staff, who have put in many hours caring for citizens. He said the donations and gifts have definitely benefited the ICU workers during the difficult time.
“I think [the community] has been doing exactly what we needed, just supporting us by sending us letters to say they are thankful for us being here,” Stine said. “When they see us here and outside they thank us for our service and I think that has been the biggest piece to keep our support within the unit.”
Stine said he has a great, positive attitude within the staff and is working to support all the critical care and non-critical patients they can manage.
“I just have the best group of people that I work with at the hospital,” Stine said. “Yes, we may have worked longer hours or come in more often, but that is what we chose to do in this profession and we are here to support our community.”
Stine encouraged community members to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands regularly. “It’s all of those things that will help keep everyone in the community safe because this hasn’t gone away. We need to maintain what we are doing to stay safe,” he said.
Gary M. Simpson and Chris Simpson, part of Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance in La Plata, have been consistent members of the foundation board before COVID-19, and have used their group and Erie Insurance to provide donations to the hospital.
Gary Simpson said his family and insurance company have been community-oriented for years, however COVID-19 placed them in unchartered territories. He said he believes the community has stepped up in a time of need and hopes it can continue to do so.
“I don’t think this pandemic is over yet, we haven’t seen the end of it,” Gary Simpson said. “So it will be up to us to continue this giving back to the community and I hope other companies are following suit.”
Chris Simpson said their company partnered with Erie Insurance to provide gift bags and monetary donations to the hospital, between the two donating $1,100 directly to the foundation specifically for COVID-19 support and relief.
“No one really knew what to do or how to do it, so I think everyone kind of just chipped in,” Chris Simpson said. “No help is too small, no donations are too small, everything helps when you are in a situation like this when you have no idea what to do and no idea how long it is going to last.”
Chris Simpson reiterated that the community is not being thanked in a sense that it is over, rather a thank you for what you have done so far and to keep up the good work. He said all essential workers, especially medical personnel, must be adequately protected at this time.
“I have nothing but respect for them and I appreciate all that they do,” Chris Simpson said. “Our family has been supporters of the hospital for as long as I can remember, the hospital gives back just as much as any organization in the area.”
Simpson said even after COVID-19 subsides, the support for the hospital through his family and company will always be there.
