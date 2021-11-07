If you go

Maryland Championship Wrestling will host Autumn Extravaganza at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, located at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood.

Pre-show meet-and-greet will feature former World Wrestling Entertainment stars Rhyno and James Ellsworth.

Tickets are $40 front row, $30 ringside reserved and $20 general admission.

For more information, email mcwwrestling@gmail.com or go to mcwprowrestling.com, maryland-championship-wrestling.square.site or www.facebook.com/MCWProWrestling/.