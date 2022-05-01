Mad About Leonardtown will be held Friday, May 6, through Sunday, May 8, in and around Leonardtown.
The following are the list of events:
Friday, May 6
• A Mad About Leonardtown cocktail party and fundraiser will be held 6 to 10 p.m. at The Fenwick Inn at 41685 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. There will be aerial acrobats, fire dancing, magician Reggie Rice, art auction and more. Participants will dine with “Alice in Wonderland” characters. Proceeds will benefit arts and entertainment in Leonardtown. Limited tickets available.
• There will also be an opening reception for a pop-up art fundraiser 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bell Motor Company at 22675 Washington St. Live music and wine tastings by Port of Leonardtown Winery.
• eliv8 will be holding a Mad About Leonardtown spin class beginning at 5 p.m. in front of the mural on Park Ave. Registration required.
• SPICE Studio will hold a Queen of Hearts Rage Yoga session 5:15 to 6:15 p.m at 22725 Washington St. Registration required.
Saturday, May 7
• Fenwick Inn will host a Mad Hatter’s Mad Mother’s Tea Party from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 41685 Fenwick St. The inn will be decorated with an “Alice in Wonderland” theme.
• Activities, crafts, games, bunny races and photo opportunities will be held 7 to 7:45 p.m. at the mural on Park Ave. A ribbon cutting for the new mural will be held at 7:45 p.m.
• A free screening of “Alice in Wonderland” will be held 8 to 9:30 p.m. on the new mural with hosts Alice and White Rabbit. Bring chairs and well-behaved pets on leashes allowed. Linda’s Cafe On the Go food truck will be on-site, and other food and snack options will be available for purchase.
• Brudergarten will host an Alice in Leonardtown adult after-party and costume party 9:30 p.m. to midnight at Shepherd’s Old Field Market at 22725 Duke St. For adults only.