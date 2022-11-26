If you go
Annmarie Sculpture Garden
& Arts Center will hold its
annual Garden in Lights
outdoor holiday light show from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell.
Special nights are:
• Dec. 4 – Santa Sunday
• Dec. 6 — Special needs
(closed to the public)
• Dec. 8 – Local heroes
appreciation
• Dec. 11 – Santa Sunday
• Dec. 12 – Golf cart tours
• Dec. 14 – Local heroes
• Dec. 18 – Santa Sunday
• Dec. 28 – Local heroes
• Dec. 29 – Golf cart tours
• Jan. 1 – Pets allowed
The event will be closed Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 24-25. No pets other than on pet night and no smoking.
Admission is $10-$12 and advance timed-entry tickets are required. For more information, call 410-326-4640 or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Snowy Winter Wonderland will hold its Festival Of Lights from 6 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 2-3, Dec. 8-11, Dec. 15-18 and Dec. 21-23 at Regency Furniture Stadium, located at 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf.
There will be light displays, activities, music, photo opportunities, vendors and food trucks.
Tickets are $12, $7 for ages 3 to 15. Photos with Santa are $10 and must be selected when purchasing tickets.
For more information, go to https://snowywinterwonderland.com.
