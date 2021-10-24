Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
If you go
SOMD Vegan Restaurant Week will be held Monday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 7, at the following locations:
St. Mary’s County
• Botanic Deli Café, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown; contact 240-307-0855 or www.botaniccafe.com
• Ruddy Duck Alehouse, 16800 Piney Point Road in Piney Point; contact 301-994-9944 or www.ruddyduckseafood.com
• IL Piccolo Morso, 22845 Washington St. in Leonardtown; contact 240-309-4025 or www.facebook.com/IL-Piccolo-Morso-103343898103983/
• Good Earth Natural Foods, 41675 Park Ave. in Leonardtown; contact 301-475-1630 or www.goodearthnaturals.com
Calvert County
• Lotus Kitchen, 14618 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons; contact 410-326-8469 or www.lotuskitchensolomons.com
• Lobby Coffee Bar & Café, 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown; contact 410-257-5662 or www.lobbycoffee.org
• Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill, 13200 Dowell Road in Dowell; contact 410-394-3825 or www.ruddyduckbrewery.com
• Hook & Vine, 4114 Seventh St. in North Beach; contact 443-964-5488 or www.hookandvine.com
Check with restaurants for times and menu availability. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/somdveganrestaurantweek.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.