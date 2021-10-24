If you go

SOMD Vegan Restaurant Week will be held Monday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 7, at the following locations:

St. Mary’s County

• Botanic Deli Café, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown; contact 240-307-0855 or www.botaniccafe.com

• Ruddy Duck Alehouse, 16800 Piney Point Road in Piney Point; contact 301-994-9944 or www.ruddyduckseafood.com

• IL Piccolo Morso, 22845 Washington St. in Leonardtown; contact 240-309-4025 or www.facebook.com/IL-Piccolo-Morso-103343898103983/

• Good Earth Natural Foods, 41675 Park Ave. in Leonardtown; contact 301-475-1630 or www.goodearthnaturals.com

Calvert County

• Lotus Kitchen, 14618 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons; contact 410-326-8469 or www.lotuskitchensolomons.com

• Lobby Coffee Bar & Café, 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown; contact 410-257-5662 or www.lobbycoffee.org

• Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill, 13200 Dowell Road in Dowell; contact 410-394-3825 or www.ruddyduckbrewery.com

• Hook & Vine, 4114 Seventh St. in North Beach; contact 443-964-5488 or www.hookandvine.com

Check with restaurants for times and menu availability. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/somdveganrestaurantweek.