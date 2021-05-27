If you go
Bayside Entertainment will host Pattyfest 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard.
DJ Gorilla and Squid Inc. will perform. There will also be a bike and car show, photo booth, artisans, crafts, children’s activities, a gaming RV, and vehicles and demonstrations by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
Tickets are $8, $2 for kids and free for ages 3 and younger.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.wearebse.com/events.