If you go
Great Mills Trading Post will present the Second Annual Battle by the Bay Truck and Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown. Gates open 4 p.m.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase and 100% of proceeds from beer sales will go to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.
Tickets are $20, $10 for kids 6 to 18, free for ages 5 and younger and tickets will only be sold at the gate.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/BattlebytheBayTruckandTractorPull/. To subscribe and watch the livestreamed event, go to www.youtube.com/channel/UCQh_ZC2J0WHbwZfe5soMWH.