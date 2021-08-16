Calvert Hospice ill host a benefit concert with Out of Order & Friends 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow.

There will be food and beverage vendors and Tickets are $40 at the door, $35 in advance and sponsorships are available.

For more information, contact Claire Piason at 410-535-0892 Ext. 4002 or cpiason@calverthospice.org, or go to https://calverthospice.org/benefit-concert.