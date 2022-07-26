If you go
The 49th annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race will be held starting at 3 and 5 p.m. on Friday, July 29, in Annapolis and finish Saturday, July 30, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
The 68.7-mile nautical mile race is the oldest and longest overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay. There are also two shorter races.
The schedule for Saturday, July 30, at the James P. Muldoon River Center is as follows:
• Noon to 3 p.m. — Dave Norris will perform
• 3 to 5 p.m. — CAISO will perform
• 5 to 6 p.m. — Awards ceremony
• 6 to 7 p.m. — CAISO will perform
• 6:30 p.m. — Shuttle to Annapolis leaves from St. Mary’s City Post Office (tickets are $35)
• 7 p.m. to midnight — Shuttle to Green Door (tickets are $10)
• 8 p.m. — Last tender boat departs from River Center
For more information, go to www.smcm.edu/events/govcup/.
