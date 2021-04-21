If you go
The Calvert Marine Museum will host its annual Solomons Maritime Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
Registration is required as there is limited capacity and walk-ins will be admitted as space allows. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
Event and museum are free, but there is a suggested donation of $2 for the toy boat building.
Dave Hardy will perform 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Folk Salad will perform noon to 1 p.m. and Joe Ruff & Friends will perform 1:30 to 2:30 and 3 to 4 p.m.
For more information, go to www.calvermarinemuseum.com.